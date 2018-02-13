WWE Announced Ronda Rousey’s Next Appearance

YouTube

Ronda Rousey made headlines all over this website, and most other websites, a couple of weeks ago when she made an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble that served as confirmation of the full-time contract she has signed with WWE.

The next evening on Raw, the episode was largely about her, even though she wasn’t in attendance. Rousey is currently out of the country filming a movie, and while there may be some plans for what they want her to do at WrestleMania, WWE confirmed she won’t be back on television until her film is in the can.

So while we couldn’t do much in the interim except fantasize about potential dream matches, WWE announced on Monday when we’ll finally be able to see her back in the wrestling world.