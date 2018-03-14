WWE Was Apparently Just Kidding About Ronda Rousey’s Schedule

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
03.14.18 3 hours ago 6 Comments

YouTube

WWE’s latest high-profile acquisition, Ronda Rousey, was slated to appear on the flagship show every week until WrestleMania. There was an announcement about it and everything!

Given the nature of guys like Brock Lesnar, this was actually news. With her match for the biggest show of the year finally set in stone and her signing landing WWE in a plethora of news outlets, this all made sense. Put the mega-star on television as much as possible.

An article appeared on WWE.com announcing Rousey would be around every week until Mania, and the WWE Universe, I assumed, marked their calendars. Monday Night Raw in March and April is already appointment viewing for fans of the product, and the Rowdy Ronda news made it even more so. Especially in contrast to Lesnar being announced and advertised for Raw and then … not being there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP