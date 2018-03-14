WWE Was Apparently Just Kidding About Ronda Rousey’s Schedule

WWE’s latest high-profile acquisition, Ronda Rousey, was slated to appear on the flagship show every week until WrestleMania. There was an announcement about it and everything!
Given the nature of guys like Brock Lesnar, this was actually news. With her match for the biggest show of the year finally set in stone and her signing landing WWE in a plethora of news outlets, this all made sense. Put the mega-star on television as much as possible.
An article appeared on WWE.com announcing Rousey would be around every week until Mania, and the WWE Universe, I assumed, marked their calendars. Monday Night Raw in March and April is already appointment viewing for fans of the product, and the Rowdy Ronda news made it even more so. Especially in contrast to Lesnar being announced and advertised for Raw and then … not being there.
Your WM main events:
Cena: Part timer vs. Undertaker: Part timer
Rousey: Part timer & Angle: Part timer vs
Triple H: Part timer & Stephanie: Part timer
Brock: Part timer vs Roman Reigns, everybody’s hero and savior, who hates part timers and calls them out every week.
what is she gonna do anyways for 4 weeks? shes not going to wrestle and you cant have her cut a promo every week, its fine
“It’s fine” except that WWE look like idiots deleting all those posts/links and even look more idiotic given what the biggest storyline in the company currently is.
I wouldn’t mind seeing her destroy a couple jobbers just so we know she can actually wrestle. The way they’re protecting her leads me to believe she doesn’t understand the sport yet.
I’m with you, Ziggles. @-BANE- I don’t think anyone really cares about a change in schedule and a missing link on WWE.com. WWE is still going to make a ton of money off of Rousey even if she misses one of the four Raws before Mania. Idiotic would be selling tickets based on her appearance when you know she’s not going to be there. They showed the heavily edited footage that was far better than anything she’s done live.
@specialkaos I think that’s exactly why she’s not wrestling. She’s not trained in working wrestling matches. That was the thing about everybody begging for her to come in for the past two years. Everyone seemed to think she could just show up and have these ring classics. It takes years for a skilled wrestler to hone their craft, and Rousey is going to have to un-learn some of the things she knows if she’s going to make a full time run. Brock Lesnar was in OVW for nearly two years before he debuted in WWE.
She could just not come back and it would be fine