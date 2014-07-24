Rowdy Roddy Piper Says Mark Wahlberg Is Playing Him In A Rowdy Roddy Piper Biopic

“Just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions. Say hi to your mother for me.”
In news that seems to be desperately tying together With Spandex and Film Drunk, WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper claims there’s a movie being made about his life and that Mark Wahlberg will be playing him.
According to The Observer, Piper namedropped Wahlberg during a one-man show in Scotland. It’s an interesting casting choice to say the least. Both men share a history of horrible horror movies — Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies and The Happening, I’m looking in YOUR direction — but Marky Mark’s got just enough “crazy asshole” in him to play Piper in his prime. Wahlberg is probably in better shape than Piper ever was.
I’m actually more interested in who ELSE gets cast in the movie. Does Rampage Jackson get to play Mr. T again? Will Zooey Deschanel show up as Cyndi Lauper? Can somebody convince Paul Giamatti to play Captain Lou Albano? Hell, let’s get as meta as possible and cast The Rock as Hulk Hogan. Are we covering the later years of Piper’s career, too? If you can get Brendan Fraser to be Sean O’Haire I’ll go see it 1,000 times.
Mark me down as a yes
Marky Mark me down as a yes. Fixed*
Marky Mark as Roddy Piper as Da’ Maniac.
“You got kids Maniac?”
“No……… Not anymore….”
I want to see Nick Cannon cast as Keith David, just to watch him get the shit kicked out of him in a seven minute “They Live” reenactment.
I’d rather see him cast as Keith David, just to watch a “Men at Work” reenactment. I mean, that could be the whole movie as far as I’m concerned.
“Pro Wrestlers Vs. Zombies” and “They Live” ain’t got nothing on “Hell Comes to Frogtown” . . . best worst movie ever.
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
Kofi Kingston as Koko B. Ware since he gets the “Koko B. Ware Memorial Pre-Survivor Series Push” every year before the Royal Rumble & other crowded spotfests. Tamina as Jimmy Snuka just for the morbid curiosity of seeing what would happen if she tried to do her version of the Superfly Splash off the top of a cage. Dame Judi Dench as Moolah cuz somebody’s gotta class this joint up and Jason Segel as Andre cuz SNL. And of course a special cameo from Outback Ryback.
Rock as Afa or Sika would be cool. Wait! Nevermind! Not Samoan enough!
Whead ya pahk tha cah Maniac!?
I wouldn’t believe much of what Piper says in regards of a movie being made about himself. The dude has been in rough shape for a while. I twice saw him riding the MAX around Portland obviously on some sort of substance and arguing with old ladies and yelling at children.
So basically like most of Portland.
I live in Portland, I’ll join him if I see him
+1000 for Brendan Fraser as Sean O’Haire
Kate Mulgrew is playing Greg The Hammer Valentine.
That’s… amazing. Wow. I’ll never be able to watch “Orange Is The New Black” without thinking that Red’s about to drop the world’s slowest elbow on someone and then put them in the figure-four.
The only pro wrestler Marky Mark could play is Rey Mysterio if you put him in 5 inch lifts.
biggest question – who plays Bad News Brown opposite Piper’s infamous half-blackface promo?
Craig Robinson or Darnell Rawllins( probably spelled wrong)
Keith David, obviously.
I’m just gonna go home and eat a garage.
500 Tricky Dick Fun Bucks says they cast Cena as Hogan.