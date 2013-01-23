Royal Ramble: An Op-Ed On The Royal Rumble

I love the Royal Rumble. I think most wrestling fans do, it’s one of those things that it’s almost impossible not to get swept up in, and it’s always one of the most exciting and surprising things WWE does in a year. But as this year’s Rumble approaches this weekend and I find myself obsessing over how it works, I think there’s a pretty big flaw. Not in the event itself, but in the event as a storytelling tool that exists in the ongoing narrative that WWE is constantly building, tearing down, and building again.
The event itself is brilliant in just about every respect, and part of that is because it’s so much bigger and so different from the average wrestling match. It’s a departure from everything we think of as pro wrestling — the very idea of having to throw someone over the top rope to win is so compelling for that very reason. It’s the exact opposite of winning a match by pinning someone’s shoulders to the mat, and throwing 30 people into the ring isn’t just making it fifteen times bigger than a singles match, it allows for factions to form, teams to unite or divide against each other, and massive feats of strength.
The storytelling potential in the Rumble is incredible, too. Even staggering the entrances at two minutes apart creates the instant suspense of wondering who’s going to come out next, or for different factions to gain and lose the advantage as teammates and rivals hit the ring — and they make it such a long match that you can have entire stories play out in a single night. Remember when CM Punk and the Nexus owned the ring for half an hour, throwing out anybody who got in by sheer force of numbers? Or when John Cena made his surprise comeback and the whole arena lost its mind? It’s great.
So yeah, if anybody wonders why Pat Patterson’s in the Hall of Fame, there it is: One of the most inherently exciting and dynamic nights of the year, presented in a form that’s almost impossible to screw up. But there’s a catch.
The Royal Rumble isn’t its own thing. It’s not an end unto itself; it’s the lead-in to something else, with the winner being granted that all-important title shot in the alleged main event of WrestleMania. On paper, that’s great — if there’s one thing that WWE has done an amazing job of over the past 30 years, it’s been building the mythology of WrestleMania up as something greater than just a wrestling event. As their marketing is always quick to remind us, it’s the showcase of the immortals, and winning the Rumble gives a wrestler the chance to stand alongside those legendary matches like Hogan and Andre, Savage and Steamboat, Rock and Austin or, uh, LOD 2000 and the New Midnight Express. Classics, all.
In reality, though, the reward doesn’t really seem to be all that worth the trouble. In the modern era of wrestling, title shots aren’t exactly hard to come by — among the small number of wrestlers that get title shots, at least. The winner of the Royal Rumble may get a guaranteed match in April, but if you lose? Don’t sweat it, maybe you can get in the title match at Elimination Chamber. Or on Raw and Smackdown, both of which had title matches in the past month, one of which involved a new champion. And hey, if you miss out on all of those, there’s still the title matches that are definitely going to be part of the card at the ten other Pay-Per-View events scheduled before next year’s Royal Rumble.
And that’s before we talk about how there are two world championships.
Don’t get me wrong, that’s not really a complaint. I like seeing title matches. I like seeing the championships defended often and I like seeing unexpected title changes, because on a certain level, I think it helps make them a legitimate concern within their storylines. The reason CM Punk’s 598-or-whatever-day title reign is a big deal is that we’ve seen him defending that belt constantly. It means something that he’s held onto it time and time again, but it also means that in storytelling terms, his defense against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania doesn’t mean anything more or less than his defense against The Ryback on Raw.
The thing is, it should be. It should be a huge deal, because winning the Royal Rumble should be a huge deal. It’s a triumph over virtually everyone else in the company, clawing to the top through brute force or clever tactics and — thanks to the “random” entry order, another brilliant aspect of the match — a strong helping of luck. The Royal Rumble feels big, but with that kind of schedule, the reward doesn’t feel like it matches up.
Because really, even if you find yourself in the “Main Event” at WrestleMania, there’s a chance it might be an 18-second comedy match that opens the show, and if the Rock has a movie to promote, I’ve got some bad news for your chances of going on last.
So how do you fix it? I’m not sure. I like the idea that the Rumble can catapult an unexpected contender into the title picture, or give a wrestler the ability to fight his way through evil machinations by sheer toughness and triumph over everything trying to keep him from the top prize in the sport, or prove someone’s faith in their destiny to be the best. I even like the long gap between the Rumble and WrestleMania, because it gives a story some breathing room that the constant schedule of two weekly shows and a PPV every month doesn’t. All that stuff is great.
But at the same time, it’s stuff that I feel like the Money in the Bank match has done better in recent years. Like the Rumble, MITB has that dynamic excitement, that subversion of the rules, that chance for wrestlers to show off their skills in a way that a normal match doesn’t allow for. Most importantly, though, it plays on the modern era’s schedule by giving the winner that “anytime, anywhere” title shot. It brings that element of unpredictability to every show, and allows for fakeouts and the quick elevation of new talent in a way that the Royal Rumble doesn’t.
Also, the winner gets to carry around that cool briefcase, which is both a nice visual signifier and a nifty fashion accessory.
Of course, it also adds something that even further devalues the Rumble winner’s guaranteed title shot, which brings us back to the original problem. How do you craft a reward that’s on the same level with a win like the Royal Rumble when you’re giving that same reward to John Cena on a biweekly basis? Well, maybe that’s the solution.
Maybe instead of a title shot at WrestleMania, the winner of the Royal Rumble just gets to be John Cena for a year, with unlimited title shots and the ability to kick out of everybody’s finisher all the time. I’d watch it.
I think the idea of giving the Rumble winner as many title shots as persons personally eliminated, or maybe minutes lasted would be cool.
You say that now, but I wonder how far into Cena’s 45 title shots we’d get before you crack.
I’ve always felt that since the rumble winner started getting the Wrestlemania match the pool of wrestlers who could win the rubmble dwindled greatly. There’s less shock value. By the time it’s down the four guys you can identify the guys that can’t carry a headline WM event and who can’t.
As a side note, I’m kind of “off” of the live wrestling chats. My cable company took away my east-coast feed in favor of a west coast one, so now I’ve got to wait 3 hours later to watch Raw. Bastages.
At the same time, how many main events does Wrestlemania have now? No, Santino isn’t going to win or anything but Cesaro? Please tell me Cesaro can win… PLEASE!
“Maybe instead of a title shot at WrestleMania, the winner of the Royal Rumble just gets to be John Cena for a year, with unlimited title shots and the ability to kick out of everybody’s finisher all the time. I’d watch it.”
I loved the whole article, but this last bit made me laugh and cheer at the same time.
Cena always struck me as one of those asshole Digimon that always stayed at the mega level somehow, so no matter how hard you tried, you were fucked.
Cena will win and I’ll be screaming “NOT THIS GUY” at the tv like that Raptors fan at Rudy Gay.
If you haven’t seen the video, look it up. It’s incredible.
“F-ing John Cena, man.”
I appreciate the effor to refer to The Ryback as his real given name.
I adore The Royal Rumble and it’s the best time of the year to be a wrestling fan (WWE, at least, the best time to be a PWG fan is ALL THE TIME) and even if the title stipulation has been devalued, The Royal Rumble installs such a childlike wonder and glee in me that is impossible to shake.
Hit the nail on the head with the reward not being what it once was. Back when there were only 4(ish) PPVs and the title changing hands once or twice a year that Rumble win was huge. It was awesome when they could tie in a pre-rumble storyline too (eg. Luger needing to win in 94 for only way to get another title shot).
Now my friends and I have developed a Royal Rumble Power Hour that functions like a normal power hour except instead of taking beer shots every minute we do the shots for every entrance and exit. I suggest you try it; we have a blast with the old ones reliving the memories.
This…I realize the WWE is going to maximize profits with all these PPV’s but there r so many that it just dilutes everything else. Like u said I miss when the Rumble meant something or when Survivor Series actually had team names…I will be watching the Rumble at Buffalo Wild Wings instigating arguments w/ all the kids whom their parents evidently figured they can stay up late w/ school the next day
Big fan of this. Big fan.
Let the sign poining begin!
The thing is, a main event at Wrestlemania still carries that magic feeling, even if we know that it’s going to one of five people. There’s a jade-o-meter in wrestling. Once you get past a certain point, it’s no longer fun and you have to walk away. Tripple H was responsible for my last overload which I’ve only recently recovered from.
Even with two world titles, eight “people in charge” making up rules as they see fit, title defenses at house shows, and Legends coming back with superpowers, Wrestlemania still is Wrestlemania, in the way the Disney World should still be Disney World.
Great article, and very well written.
They flirted with it the year ADR won, by having Santino knocked out under the bottom rope and staggering back into the match after ADR had seemingly won it, but I think now’s the time to have someone like Dean Ambrose win it.
Someone who is not one of the main event guys, or even on the cusp of being so. but who could theoretically win it by having Rollins and Reigns in there with him towards the end. So at Wrestlemania, even if the match opens the show like the last two Rumble winner matches have, it’ll feel like somebody who is NOT SUPPOSED TO be in a championship match is there, because he won the Rumble.
Lawler did it too in 96. He came into the match, then vanished. Vince and Perfect thought he was eliminated, but then oh shit, camera shot of King peeking out. A little bit later, HBK fell out of the ring through the ropes and some fans started yelling at him that King was down there. HBK goes under the ring and comes back out dragging Lawler by his feet. It was great.
Every few years you should have someone like Cena (I mena not Cena, but someone like him) win the Rumble because the story dictates it. The majority of the time I like your Ambrose idea. Take a guy you’re big on, one that you think can deliver at Wrestlemania and give him the shot. There are what 5 other belts? You don’t need a complicated, drawn out storyline for every match. “This guy one a thing, now he gets a shot at the champ” is a perfectly cromulent way to open a 4 hour show.
Plus Fandangoo should win.
Fandangoo SHOULD win
It’s even more fun if you guarantee that they get to be in the main event, regardless of what that turns out to be. Imagine the possibilities…
Once in a lifetime: Rock! Cena! Ambrose!
Streak vs. Career vs. Cobra! HBK/UT/Santino
Rock! Hogan! Road Dogg! (Shut up that was so the main event)
“Maybe instead of a title shot at WrestleMania, the winner of the Royal Rumble just gets to be John Cena for a year, with unlimited title shots and the ability to kick out of everybody’s finisher all the time. I’d watch ”
LOL, as soon as the winner of the Rumble is announced, his ring gear starts to transform into jorts & armbands. . . . now I want The Great Khali to win the Rumble.
I would gladly pay 59.99 to not have to see the Great Khali’s legs.
@DevilDinosaur – he can wear armbands or more jorts to cover the lower half of his legs.
Khali could wear normal jeans, they’d just be so short on him they’d look like Cena’s jorts.
The Rumble should be when they do all the reveals for the year. It gives a chance to meet new people and revisit old friends one more time.
Unless it’s Kevin Nash. F*ck that guy and his poopies.
Winning the Rumble still is a huge deal…and that’s almost the problem. As a commenter (Lester) alludes to, with the title shot on the line (and thus, a pretty big match at WM), there will never be a truly unknown winning the Rumble. However, they have been using it as a nice springboard lately, with ADR and Sheamus both using their Rumble wins to catapult themselves into the main event.
As long as they keep with that theme (rather than just let Cena or Orton win it), it will still be a great event. Here’s to hoping Barrett or Cesaro suddenly find themselves in a major title picture by the end of Sunday’s show.
P.S. I’d love to see them bring back the single night King of the Ring PPV. No true prize for winning other than a robe, scepter, and getting to add “King” to your name.
The fantasy booking leading up to it is fun as hell, and your career gets a huge boost even without the guaranteed title shot (which restricts the JTGs and Santinos of the world for having a shot in hell at winning the Rumble).
P.P.S. All hail King Kofi Kingston, AKA KKK! Uh, maybe we’ll work on that.
“Maybe instead of a title shot at WrestleMania, the winner of the Royal Rumble just gets to be John Cena for a year, with unlimited title shots and the ability to kick out of everybody’s finisher all the time. I’d watch it.”
But then Cena would win every Royal Rumble.
The problem with the Royal Rumble is that we have two heavyweight champions and which ever “brand’s” champion isn’t picked, there’s a battle royal to determine the #1 contender on the very next show. In that regards, it definitely losses its luster.
I also think the WWE has yet to modernize the rumble. We all know a main event a mania is on the line, but, why not unpack that a little more and explain its significance. Explain how this means the winner is flying first class, or that he’s in for a monster pay day. Maybe have more than Jern talk about the importance of winning the Rumble and what it means to them to make the fans more interested.
Getting rid of the cheesiness the Rumble had last year will also help. It doesn’t seem random when two rivals always seem to be “chosen” one after the other. It also doesn’t seem random when all the minorities are selected in the early stages of the Rumble so Sheamus can throw them out because white power.
Having a random up and coming winner once in a while wouldn’t hurt either. People would second guess their picks if Daniel Bryan or Damien Sandow or the Miz or someone fom Shield were to win the Rumble this year. Hell, have Kaitlyn make it to the final 3 to really mess with the crowd.
Finally, the winner should get a big trophy. Everything is better when you have something tangible to look at, as opposed to the winner pointing at the Wrestlemania sign.
LD/DR: I love the Rumble and the winner should totally get a comically large trophy and they should elaborate the importance of winning the Rumble more.
Maybe have the Wrestlemania sign BE the rumble winner’s trophy. It only lights up when he points to it, and everyone else has to signify that they’re going to the big event some other way.
Although that would seriously cut down on all the sign pointin’ during Sign Pointin’ Season…. I didn’t think this through.
Also, I agree about last year’s entrance order. It took so much fun out of the match. At least keep up the pretense that it’s random.
Great write up. Sweet briefcase bro!!
Me and my friends bet on the rumble each year. We do who wins the rumble (we do blind draw and yes, a lot of people lose their ten dollars right from the start) but we also do a pot for most eliminations. I won last year with Cody Rhodes!
Love this article. The Elimination Chamber between the Rumble and Mania is criminally stupid. It devalues the opportunity of the Rumble and it weakens what should be a very entertaining gimmick match on its own. Ideally you’d have a bunch of guys prove “worthy” but none of them separate from the pack, thus the EC match. With Mania looming however, it’s way too easy to work out the couple of guys with even a remote chance to win it. Putting it in October or whatever, would add suspense to the match because maybe they might actually put the title on an unlikely guy, something that is definitely not happening before Mania. Maybe the answer is to have no title defences (major titles) at the PPV between the Rumble and Mania, so as to hype the Rumble winner and the impending matchup. Last year we all knew Punk was facing Jericho, so Sheamus was going after the WHC but couldn’t say so until after the EC match, which of course he did with White Noise on Daniel Bryan after he won an Elimination Chamber match because Sheamus is a dickhead.
Great piece Chris
The multiple titles kills it as a narrative device. Remember when WWECW was still a thing and they made the announcers talk about how the Rumble winner might challenge for that title? It’s so patently absurd that they build up winning the Rumble as such a big deal and then have guys use it to go after anything but the top belt.
“Sure I could choose to go after the championship of the largest organization in my chosen field, something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little boy watching my heroes fight for a less-spinny version of this same title, but instead I’m choosing its non-union Mexican equivalent that’s just a relic from the days when the company had enough talent to sustain two full show rosters and is only still around because title feuds are easier to write and fill airtime with than ones that take thought put into them. That’s just as good.”
An easy wrinkle to add to the Rumble is that the guy who eliminates the most wrestlers gets a shot at the other championship. Gives more impact to the guys who come in and clear the ring, gives you something else to root for, and gives guys even more reason to turn on each other and team up.
It also gives the commentators something to keep track of and I’m all for more statistics added to wrestling
That’s actually a pretty good idea.
I’m not sure anyone has a problem with the Royal Rumble or the winner of it contending for a title at WrestleMania; I think the larger issue is that winning a title at WrestleMania is no longer any more important than winning the title any other day. There should be an extra “boost” to winning on the most special day in the WWE calendar, and that boost should be the winner getting to unify the two championship belts, and getting to wear a special Unified Championship belt either until SummerSlam, or when he is defeated. It’s a small but noticeable gesture, and it’s not like the WWE will have to totally rethink how it writes its PPVs for the Spring and Summer months.
You should get a little more for winning the belt at WM, right?
Good article.
The idea that the winner should get to be Cena for a year amuses me. If that were the prize, I’d want Ryback to win so I could see the looks of terror on the Make-A-Wish kids’ faces when he started yelling at them about being hungry and they aren’t certain he won’t eat them.
maybe if the rumble winner ACTULLY ~MAIN EVENTS~ WRESTLEMANIA and not just be fighting for a title, then it would look like a BIG OPPORTUNITY !!!
God Mode Activate.
I support this message, but only if the winner MUST appear on Raw in jorts for an entire calendar year. I look forward to Kane in jorts, or Ryback in jorts. Not Khali, though. I have limits.
Looks like Cena will be playing the role of Cena for a whole year. Ugh.