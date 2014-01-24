Your Official With Leather WWE Royal Rumble 2014 Predictions

The WWE Royal Rumble 2014 goes down this weekend, and the Rumble might be the most talked-about and unnecessarily-predicted thing in professional wrestling. It’s the first stop on the “Road To WrestleMania,” so most of the important stuff you’ll see at WrestleMania XXX begins here.
In lieu of simply providing an open discussion thread on the day of the event, let’s take a look at the card and see if we can predict its winners, shall we? Here’s your full card:
– Pre-show match for the WWE Tag Team Championships: Goldust and Cody Rhodes © vs. The New Age Outlaws
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show
2. Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt
3. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton © vs. John Cena (the winner can only be decided by pinfall or submission)
4. The Royal Rumble Match
Yep, that’s it. Here are my OFFICIAL PREDICTIONS, which are legally binding. Let us know who you think will win the matches and why in our comments section below.
Pre-show match for the WWE Tag Team Championships: Goldust and Cody Rhodes © vs. The New Age Outlaws
What Should Happen: Oddly enough, I’m happy with whatever happens here. The New Age Outlaws are maybe my least favorite thing in history, but win or lose, the Cody and Goldust story can go somewhere great. If they lose, they’re both also in the Rumble match, which means we could have them lose via miscommunication and continue that later, with maybe Cody eliminating Goldust (on purpose or by accident) and Goldust getting mad at him. Mania match. If they win, their run of great (but low-on-story) tag team matches continues. And hell, maybe if they win here they can lose the belt to a team from this decade at Elimination Chamber, do the same breakup story and have the same match at Mania.
What Will Happen: A lot of people are calling a title change here with the Outlaws transitioning the belts to somebody like the Usos, but I think Cody and Goldust retain. Why have them be champions for so long only to lose in a pre-show match? Oh, right, because you hate the tag titles.
Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show
What Should Happen: Brock Lesnar has spent a year being the least threatening “major threat” in the world, so he needs to MAUL Show here. Basically the Lesnar/Henry brawl from Raw in pay-per-view form. Give Show zero offense. Lesnar shows up, murders him, F-5s him, tosses him through the stage or something and poses while doing that crazy alien yell. If Lesnar gets beaten up by Show the entire time and does one or two power moves to win, he’s that same wishy-washy threatening he’s been since he started losing to Triple H every couple of months. Seriously, how did Lesnar have so much trouble with CM Punk?
What Will Happen: Wishy-washyyyyy. A back-and-forth thing with Lesnar getting some kind of unexpected advantage (Heyman distraction, maybe?) and hitting an F-5 for the win. The announcers will NOT BE ABLE TO BELIEVE IT, even though we’ve seen him do it several times.
Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt
What Should Happen: I’m honestly not sure. Bryan got his revenge against Bray on Raw a couple of weeks ago, so this match needs a new plot point or unexpected story turn to be as engaging as it should be. At the same time, this is Bray’s biggest and best chance to show that he can “go” in the ring. He hasn’t exactly set the world on fire in terms of in-ring performance since he got brought up to Raw, so a great match here against a guy who can get a great match out of everybody will go a long way toward cementing him as a dude worth investing in beyond “engaging hillbilly mouthpiece.” I’d vote for a non-finish here, either to progress the story in the direction of Kane (the inside man!) or to get everybody into the Rumble.
What Will Happen: The pessimist in me says “plodding clubbering with Bray on offense most of the time and then a disqualification,” but f*ck the pessimist in me. This is going to be great, Bryan will be about to get the win and get jumped, Kane will run out to back him up because FRIENDSHIP, and then the goddamn Undertaker returns to even the sides. Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania in Louisiana, please and thank you.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton © vs. John Cena
What Should Happen: REGULAR MATCH! I don’t know. John Cena wins with the STF? That’s really my default prediction for John Cena matches.
What Will Happen: They’ve made such a point to say this is a NORMAL MATCH where there must be a winner that there’s no way we get a decisive winner. I’d call something ridiculous like Batista interference leading to the champion being in question again, leading to a John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Batista thing at WrestleMania 23. Sorry, 30. Anyway, John Cena wins with the STF.
Royal Rumble Match
What Should Happen: Here are three guys I’d like to see win the Rumble, and why.
1. Daniel Bryan because obviously. Shenanigans abound in the match against Bray Wyatt and Bryan and the Wyatts end up in the Rumble. It comes down to Bryan and Punk as the final two, and either Bryan dumps him to guarantee his main event at WrestleMania, or they pull a Hart/Luger by going over and hitting the floor at the same time, setting up (I’m assuming) Cena vs. Orton vs. Punk vs. Bryan in the main. And by “main” I mean “match that goes on third to last so older guys can be happy.”
2. Cody Rhodes. This isn’t happening, but I’d love to see Cody take the Rumble. It’d give him back his forward momentum and play into the most interesting story of last year: the Rhodes family vs. McMahon family power/respect struggle. Cody wins and gets a shot against Orton, the man who made his life as a young boy a living hell and got him fired. As a bonus, that gives us a Cody vs. Goldust title match at Extreme Rules, which can either be Dustin’s farewell to end his recent epic run or the first match in Goldust’s King Booker-esque legacy title run.
3. Roman Reigns because ROMAN REIGNS. I’d love to see The Shield as the last three guys in the ring and Roman just going Super Saiyan on them to claim the throne. Worst case, Roman’s this year’s ring clearer. If four guys don’t get speared the second Roman hits the ring, I’ll be shocked.
What Will Happen: Punk or Batista. Getting the #1 spot in the Rumble with fanfare is usually a guarantee that you’ll be there at the finish. “Royal Rumble winner” is something Punk needs to check off on his pre-retirement checklist, after all. There’s a chance that The Shield or Kane (or anybody) will throw Punk out, though, so my official prediction is Batista. You’ve gotta have the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the guy’s shoulder when he’s going to movie premieres and telling the Tonight Show audience about Guardians Of The Galaxy, right?
Unannounced Entrants You’ll Probably See: Ryback, Curtis Axel, Los Matadores. El Torito! Maybe 3MB will get to enter and count as one dude.
Surprise Entrant Predictions: Sheamus. Evan Bourne, maybe? Jericho, to get his January-to-April paycheck. Just kidding, Sting will take all three of those guys’ spot and win the Rumble in triplicate.
You can hear more predictions (including which dumb spot I think Kofi Kingston will do) over at The Mandible Claw podcast.
Batista is gonna get screwed over at the Rumble.
I would have no problem with Ricardo Rodriguez helping Del Rio eliminate Dave, and forgetting all that stupid RVD crap.
1. New Age Outlaws
2. Lesnar
3. Orton
4. Bryan
expound
Whoops, forgot non-finish for Wyatt/Bryan.
1. NAO win to generate more heat for the Authority and to sow dissent between the Rhodes boys. Besides they’ve held the belts for so long WWE will probably change the belts for the sake of change.
2. Lesnar murders Big Show, straight up hurts him for an extended period of time. I think this will set up Lesnar for the EC to lose and challenge Taker at WM.
3. I agree again with you that Bryan and Bray will end in a clusterfuck to gear them both up for the Rumble. Once Bryan goes to the corner for the YES Knee Harper and Rowan will jump him with Kane making the save (not so sure about Taker appearing here).
4. Orton wins with Batista run-in (who was promised a match with Orton by HHH at EC.
5. Daniel Bryan is a surprise entrant at #2, him and Punk go for 2 hours and then Bryan elim-shit that was me daydreaming. Still think Bryan wins. WWE CAN’T ignore the reaction he’s been getting, right? RIGHT?
*Kofi almost get eliminated, spring boards over the top but eats a Reign Superman Punch to fly out of the ring
*Cesaro swings someone over the top (Slater?)
*Sting, Sheamus, Y2J, RVD, Maddox, Kane, HHH, Russev, Sami Zayn are some of the unknown entries
*I win money in my RR pool
would pop pretty hard if Beef Mode was a surprise entrant, not gonna lie.
I want Lesnar to destroy Show, appear in the Rumble and destroy everyone else, then start a Mania feud with Batista in the middle of the match. Keep Batista away from the title!
I say that Bryan scores the win vs. Bray, but the Wyatts ambush him after the match, to the point that he’s apparently not ready to go for the Rumble. However, much later in the Rumble… just as the Wyatt BLEARP comes on, the lights come back on and we see Erick Rowan knocked unconscious backstage, just as an unidentifiable-yet-familiar man walks off. Cue Bryan’s theme and he comes in from 22-30.
for the sake of my pool, let’s hope for 23.
I’m seriously looking forward to the Rumble live blog more than the Super Bowl guys.
I don’t suppose it’s much of a prediction to guess that I’m going to be super disappointed and exhausted by the end of this show.
SAME. I’m scared because it’s so obvious what they SHOULD do but also what they WON’T do.
The best chance would be in Newe York, but in Pittsburgh there’s still a chance that a “You Never Had It *clap* *clap* *clapclapclap*” chant starts up for the Old Age Outlaws, right? If this happens, I will be fine with whatever else goes on for the rest of the show.
The last time I went to Raw here was the first time a crowd unironically supported racist Tea Party Jack Swagger. I wouldn’t expect anything especially savvy from this group. I also want this in writing in public: If the crowd doesn’t chant “Daniel Bryan” all over a stupid Batista Rumble win, I’m not the guy who burned down the arena on the way out. Not me.
Good article…I needed a wrestling fix today and didn’t think I’d get one.
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show- WINNE: Bork Laser. There is literally no reason for anything else to happen other than Lesner destroying Show to look like a monster. Also, I think having someone (whoever you want to face Lesner at Mania) run in and take him out post-match with a steel chair or something along those lines.
2. Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt- WINNER: Bray by DQ. I literally don’t know what ending makes sense. Bray needs to actually win a match to look good, but Bryan doesn;t need to be his first big win.
3. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton © vs. John Cena (the winner can only be decided by pinfall or submission) WINNER: Orton by Smoz finish. Don;t know how, don’t care.
4. The Royal Rumble Match- WINNER: Batista? That seems to make too much sense, but having him fight Orton at Mania also seems to be the most logical matchup for both of them.
Also, The Brotherhood over the Old Age Outlaws, but in the Rumble one of the Rhodes eliminated the other, which leads to them being angry. Then, anger leads to hate, hate leads to Elimination Chamber where there is a miscommunication that leads to them losing the Tag Team titles (to the Wyatt Family?), that leads to them facing each other at Mania (#Hurray!)
No way they have been making Lesnar look like such a bitch to just have him mash all over Show. It wont happen. He will do something cheap to “even the odds” against the Big Show. Maybe a foreign object behind the refs back would be most likely.
1. Ideally, the Outlaws get eaten by pigeons before the match. In reality, Dem Rhodes Boys retain because they aren’t terrible.
2. Lesnar rips off Show’s arm and delivers the WMD to Show with it. Pterodactyl yells for days
3. Daniel Brayn is a complete kerfuffle. Beards flying everywhere, pure chaos.
4. Orton wins when Hornswoggle (Dressed as Rocket Raccoon) interferes.
5. Rumble comes down to Punk, Reigns, ADR, and Sheamus. Punk wins
Surprise Rumble entrants: KEN SHAMROCK, Papa Shango (Charles Wright is going to surprise entry so many Rumbles), BO DALLAS
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BO!
I’d mark for Shamrock!
plus he needs the money!
like, a lot!
+ShamMark
I would pay untold thousands of dollars to see that exact ending of the Lesnar/Show match that you described LobMob. someone somewhere needs to make this happen.
Shamrock for my real friends, Real Rock for my sham friends (think that’s how it goes).
This is the time of year we can kind of reverse-engineer things from Mania to predict what’ll happen at the Rumble. I’ve been trying to piece together the Mania card– I’ve made several drafts, but each of them leaves out someone important. So Rumble predictions are tough this year…
1. Brotherhood, because I don’t see NAO as transitional champions for the Usos or anyone else. Also, they suck.
2. Lesnar, because c’mon. Self-proclaimed #1 Contender, and all that.
3. Wyatt– if Bryan is going to win the Rumble– so Bray can still claim superiority, setting up a FINAL final match between the two (maybe 3-on-3 inside the Chamber?). If Bryan doesn’t win the Rumble, then he’ll beat Wyatt.
4. Orton. Imagine how pissed he’s going to be with The Authority when they make him face Lesnar. If we don’t get Punk v HHH at Mania, we could get Orton v HHH.
Rumble winner: Bryan, Punk, or Batista. Like pretty much everyone is saying.
The Golden Rhodes retain because…well come on.
1. Brock Lesnar destroys Big Show because…well come on.
2. Bryan beats Bray clean because…I just want a Daniel Bryan match to end properly for once.
3. Literally couldn t care less…
4. CM Punk survives spots 2 – 4 being the Shield and gets to the end, only to be eliminated by Bryan coming out at number 30.
Alternate thought, based on your Rumble prediction: Spots 2-6 are the Shield AND the Outlaws. They throw Punk out right away, making him even more convinced the Authority is out to get him, and he finally (physically) confronts Triple H on Raw.
I think the new age outlaws may die if they attempt two matches in one night.
In the above situation they would probably be in the Rumble for a combined 4 minutes. I think they could manage that (but not much more).
New Ass Outlaws will take the tag straps, and then lose them on Raw the next night to the Usos. I can’t imagine Goldie’s contract lasts much longer, so they’ve got to find a way to part with him with dignity. (Those last two words are a joke.)
Brock will beat Show by underhanded means, and then Show will get revenge at Elimination Chamber, leading to another Brock hiatus and another Show comedy segment.
Bryan will beat Wyatt and then get beat down by Rowan and Harper, only to be saved by The Whole Locker Room, setting up a quasi-reverse-invasion thing that will be settled by The Authority vs. Wyatts at WM.
Cena will beat Orton cleanly, then beat Orton again at Elimination Chamber, then beat Batista at WM.
Batista will take the Rumble. CM Punk will be in the last five, but not much more than that. There will be a big Muscle Man Moment between Batista and Ryback, setting up a tidy little mini-feud that wraps up before WM. Surprise entrants will be: Sheamus, Jake Roberts and/or Scott Hall, Bob Backlund, Rikishi, and Triple H. Kofi Kingston will jump on the announce table, then onto JBL’s shoulders and steer him like a horse to avoid elimination.
Alternate ending for Kofi-JBL: Kofi’s steering JBL accidently takes him to the back where he unknowingly causes him to prepare a delicious French meal. JBL is so outraged by this he overpowers and dumps Kofi and hits him with a Clothesline From Hell.
Pre-Show Match: Winner: New Age Outlaws via Cody and Goldust miscommunication, which will lead to Cody (one again) eliminating Goldie from the Rumble. They will lose the rematch on Raw the next night when Cody leaves Goldie alone to the Outlaws.
Bork vs Show: Winner : Bork, No way they’ll have Bork lose to Show only to set up a Show/Bork rematch in the chamber.
Daniel Bryan vs Bray Wyatt: Winner: Daniel Bryan and the Usos. After a Wyatt family run in, the Usos run in to make a save. Out comes Brad or Vickie comes out to announce it’s now a Six-Man tag match.
The Royal Rumble Match: Winner: CM Punk. I foresee Punk winning and not Batista due to Del Rio eliminating Tista after he himself was eliminated by the Animal.
I predict i will be upset about Daniel Bryan winning the Royal Rumble; i like my odds.
I know “If so and so wins, we riot” is a cliche, but if the 2013 rumble has the Rock coming back and ending Punk’s monster WWE title reign and the 2014 rumble has Batista coming back and taking down the rumble after 5 years off, people (myself included) are going to be PISSED.
I think this is going to be a really interesting rumble either way. I just don’t see why it wouldn’t be Bryan at this point. They can only ignore his rising star for so long. Right? Right?
*Forgot that since it’s in Pittsburgh, maybe a surprise entry from Sandman/Sabu/T Funk/Shane D/etc…
Eh, Pitt’s the entire state of PA away from Philly so I don’t think they’d do it for that reason…although I’d mark on out if any of those guys came out.
They *did* just add Douglas to the “Alumni” section on WWE.com. So that fueled rumors for Douglas a bit. I really don’t see it, though.
1. New Age Outlawz (Because Ew…)
2. Brock (Because Duh…)
3. Bray (After the Great Ryback Disaster Of 2012-2013, they are going to want to make this guy seem credible so he needs the win)
4. Orton (They already did Batista vs. Cena)
5. Batista (Because they seem hellbent on making Batista vs. Orton at Mania despite their entire audience BEGGING for Bryan to Main Event)
Surprise Entrants: Hogan, Jake The Snake, X-Pac
I wouldn’t mind X-Pac coming back. Trips giving jobs to his friends because “The Attitude Era is best for business” is not a terrible plot, and if that is the case then you have X-Pac around, who is literally the perfect person for wrestlers to beat up to piss off Trips.
1. A title changing hands on a pre-show would be total nonsense, so the Brotherhood wins.
2. Having a guy you already announced getting a title shot at the next PPV lose would be total nonsense, so Bork wins.
3. I actually think Bray wins clean. I think they hear the grumblings that Wyatt hasn’t been impressive in the ring, so HHH feels the need to prove he’s not wrong about him.
4. Cena, because Cenaboners for all as far as the WWE is concerned.
5. Punk, because I agree that when the #1 has any fanfare then that’s a telltale sign that the guy who is #1 will win, or at least make a crazy run.
Surprise entries: Jake the Snake, Sheamus, Jericho, the non-Hunico Sin Cara
Surprise non-entrant: Daniel Bryan….
“With WWE pay-per-view Royal Rumble this Sunday on Jan 26, 2014, (Monday morning, Singapore time), fans are desperate for Bryan to win the 30-man match which guarantees a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania.
Bryan has bad news though.
“As of now, I’m not in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, I’m trying to get involved in it. (WWE) COO Triple H doesn’t want me anywhere in the Royal Rumble match,” explained Bryan.”
Have we had someone win a title on a pre-show other than Cesaro beating Santino for the US belt?
If Daniel Bryan doesn’t make the Rumble, whomever ends up Number 30 is going to get mercilessly booed, and probably “NO!” chanted.
Miz beat Barrett for the IC on the Mania pre-show.
Alright, since it’s apparently happened twice (which is still nonsense to me, but whatev), let me change:
1. Giving the tag titles to the NAO in 2014 would be total nonsense, so the Brotherhood wins.
Brotherhood over NAO. Goldy eliminates Cody at RR to return the favor from last year. End up in a match at ‘Mania. Cody goes over. Both reconcile in the end.
Bryan and Wyatt ends up with all kinds of interference. Kane involved. Taker???
Lesnar ultimates lays Show to waste, moves on to EC.
Cena v. Orton…no conclusive finish. This program moves on to EC.
Winner at the Rumble…Punk? Batista? D-Bry? Lesnar? Any of the four? Maybe someone else altogether and those four end up in EC with Cena and Orton. Winner faces the Rumble winner.
1. Rhodes Brothers wins because I can’t see NAO as Modern Day Tag Team Champions. I’m sorry but if they went and done a Goldust (I.E a Veteran wrestler who’s hella baws.) I probably wouldn’t’ve minded but they’re not really much of anything. But on the other hand if NAO wins then they should drop the titles like 2 weeks later to The Usos. But I’m still going for Rhodes Brothers. Then OK this idea just popped up in my head, maybe then Rhodes Brothers can drop it to The Usos in a 12 man EC Tag Team Match. (Basically a normal EC match only with Tag Teams instead of singles wrestlers. The Contestants will be Rhodes Brothers, Real Americans, Usos, The Mysterio Show, Rybaxel & Too Cool? (Hell NAO is wrestling for the title so I’m guessing that’s what they’re doing bringing back old tag teams leading up to The Usos V The Headshrinkers in WM XXX?))
In my mind I’ll have Brock Lesnar beat Big Show in approximately the same time that Brodus Clay beat Drew McIntyre 2 years ago. Just outright squash him, pin him with the F5 then afterwards bring him backstage throw him into the locker room then put him in the kimura lock in front of all the superstars and just breaking the arm which has the WMD in it before John Cena drags him off.
Bray Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan after Erick Rowan (The Ginger one) tries to put his mask on the ref so that Luke Harper ( That Brody dude from your Chikara shows) can hit Bryan with a discus clothing leading to Bray Wyatt to hit Bryan with Sister Abigail. Afterwards Rowan & Harper jump into the ring then Kane’s pyro pops and Wyatt just smiles with awe because he was born from fire and Kane doesn’t faze him at all. Kane states that if The Family touch him then as Director Of Operations he’ll have to punish them, the family feign the fact that they’re not going to touch them when Rowan just beats Bryan down and just leaves.
John Cena and Randy Orton have a nice long match which ends when Brock Lesnar intereferes hits both of them with a F5 puts Orton on top of Cena, the ref counts 1-2-3 then Paul Heyman states that seeing as that there’s no other Number 1 Contender then Brock Lesnar will use his No. 1 Contendership match now (I guess that’s how it works?) So then Brock Lesnar picks up Randy Orton hits him with a F5, hits him with another one, then puts him in the Kimura Lock forcing him to tap out causing Lesnar to be the new champion.
Royal Rumble match: (2 minutes per entrance. Time is how long they’ll be in the Royal Rumble)
1. CM Punk. (58:11)
2. Dean Ambrose (52:10)
3. Seth Rollins (50:12)
4, Roman Reigns (59:52)
5. Xavier Woods (Reigns spears him throws him over the top rope.) (0:41)
6. R-Truth (See Xavier Woods) (0:37)
7. Bob Backlund (See Xavier Woods) (1:02)
8. The Hurricane (See Xavier Woods) (1:00)
9. Big E Langston (47:15)
10. Damien Sandow (52:37)
11. Luke Harper (38:13)
12. The Miz (5:07)
13. Fandango (3:25)
14. Jimmy Uso (During the match Bad News Barrett shows up on his lectern distracts The Miz, Fandango eliminates The Miz, Big E eliminates Fandango.) (27:05)
15. Jey Uso. (25:06)
16. Sami Zayn (24:35)
17. Jack Swagger (22:32)
18. Antonio Cesaro (The Real Americans team up on Sami Zayn.) ( 20:34)
19. William Regal (William Regal evens the odds) (18:33)
20. Goldust (33:03)
21. Rey Mysterio (15:35)
22. Cody Rhodes (28:57)
23. The Great Khali. (The Shield, Zayn & Regal all team up to eliminate him.) (0:23)
24. Alberto Del Rio (Goes After Rey Mysterio) (6:09)
25. JTG (04:25)
26. Dolph Ziggler (04:42)
27. Batista (Instantly eliminates Alberto Del Rio, JTG & The Usos.) (24:15)
28. Sheamus (Eliminates Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio & Dolph Ziggler. William Regal eliminates Jack Swagger just to get eliminated by Antonio Cesaro just to get eliminated by Sami Zayn just to get eliminated by Damien Sandow.) (22:21)
29. Yoshi Tatsu (03:28)
30. Erick Rowan goes to enter only to get interrupted by Kane who informs him that due to what he did he isn’t allowed into the Rumble his position gets taken by DANIEL BRYAN. (Before leaving Kane eliminates Punk. Daniel Bryan eliminates Luke Harper, Yoshi Tatsu, Big E Langston & Roman Reigns. Damien Sandow tries to eliminate Goldust & Cody Rhodes unsuccessful, Sandow instead tries to reform Rhodes Scholars, Cody Rhodes accepts, Sandow goes for a handshake to seal the deal, Rhodes takes the bait but instead uses the handshake to throw Sandow over the top rope. Goldust hits Rhodes with the Final Cut then throws him over the top rope. (Final 4: Batista, Daniel Bryan, Goldust & Sheamus) Cody Rhodes goes ballistic re-enters the Rumble match and throws Goldust over the top rope. Batista spears Daniel Bryan then goes to Batista Bomb him over the top rope but Bryan counters into a Yes Lock eliminating Batista, Sheamus then goes to Brogue Kick him but Bryan dodges, pulls down the top rope causing Sheamus’ momentum to nearly cause him to go over the top rope, Sheamus goes to skin the cat only for Bryan to flying knee him Mid-Skinning causing Sheamus to drop to the floor.) (18:21)
WINNER: NO. 30 DANIEL BRYAN
ORDERS OF ELIMINATION:
1. Xavier Woods (by Roman Reigns)
2. R-Truth (by Roman Reigns)
3. Bob Backlund (by Roman Reigns)
4. The Hurricane (by Roman Reigns)
5. The Miz (by Fandango)
6. Fandango (by Big E Langston)
7. The Great Khali (by The Shield, Sami Zayn & William Regal)
8. Alberto Del Rio (by Batista)
9. JTG (by Batista)
10. Jimmy Uso (by Batista)
11. Jey Uso (by Batista)
12. Dean Ambrose (by Sheamus)
13. Seth Rollins (by Sheamus)
14. Jack Swagger (by William Regal)
15. William Regal (by Antonio Cesaro)
16. Antonio Cesaro (by Sami Zayn)
17. Sami Zayn (by Damien Sandow)
18. Rey Mysterio (by Sheamus)
19. Dolph Ziggler (by Sheamus)
20. CM Punk (by Kane)
21. Luke Harper (by Daniel Bryan)
22. Yoshi Tatsu (by Daniel Bryan)
23. Big E Langston (by Daniel Bryan)
24. Roman Reigns (by Daniel Bryan)
25. Damien Sandow (by Cody Rhodes)
26. Cody Rhodes (by Goldust)
27. Goldust (by Cody Rhodes)
28. Batista (by Daniel Bryan)
29. Sheamus (by Daniel Bryan)
Body Count
Daniel Bryan 6
Roman Reigns 5
Batista 4
Sheamus 4
Cody Rhodes 2
Sami Zayn 2
William Regal 2
Fandango 1
Big E Langston 1
Dean Ambrose 1
Seth Rollins 1
Antonio Cesaro 1
Damien Sandow 1
Kane 1
Goldust 1
Everyone else 0
20? for Punk. Can’t see him going out until 29.
Personally I’m looking forward to building the main event of Wrestlemania as
HOGAN/WARRIOR vs. STING/FLAIR but only if there was a time machine involved.
Guest Referee DE UNDERTAKER
If you went back in time far enough to make that a decent match I think the guest referee would have to be “Mean” Mark Callous.
Here is my absolute worst case scenario apocalyptic scenario:
Orton vs. Cena – Ref bump city leads to death bed WCW run-in-palooza leads to non-finish, setting up Orton vs. Cena vs. Rumble winner.
Big Show beats Bork when Paul Heyman tries to interfere but it backfires. This fails to push Bork as the unstoppable monster, sets up a rematch that does nothing much for either guy, and Bork beats the crap out of Heyman in a fit of rage, losing the best mouthpiece in the business.
Old Age Outlaws beat the Rhodeses clean pinning Goldie, who is then given the boot from the company simultaneously giving the belts to an over the hill garbage tag team, making Golie bow out in disgrace, and not giving us the Cody vs. Goldie feud.
Bray Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan with help from his cronies. This leads to Daniel Bryan teaming with Zack Ryder and Punk, because fuck it, and feuding with with the Wyatts in a program that does nothing for anybody and goes nowhere.
Batista wins the Rumble setting up Orton vs. Cena vs. Batista at Mania because what we need right now is a 45 year old guy who dresses like a douchebag clogging up the main event scene along with Cena and Orton, because who needs new stars?
Forgot one more. Sting, now that he’s through with TNA(?) shows up and calls out Taker setting up a match at Mania that some people inexplicably still want to see despite it being plainly obvious that both guys are many many years removed from their days of greatness. We get a slow, boring, plodding match in which dumbasses in the crowd chant “You Still Got It” despite clear evidence to the contrary. Sting goes over ending the coolest streak in professional wrestling and to make matters worse it’s someone who will not benefit one tiny bit from ending the streak instead of a young up and comer who could have become a superstar for ending the streak.
WWE Creative: “When can you start?”
Woo Woo Woo, you sold it, bro!
Ehhhh….
Pre-Show: NAO should win. If they’re going to “betray” Punk (and by betray I mean act in a way consistent with their status as HHH’s Bestest Friends), then they need to contribute to the tropes we’ve associated with the Authority: HHH’s friends and cronies taking all the championships and burying all the REAL talent or whatever.
Lesnar/Show: I predict Show to win, because while neither of them should be considered particularly threatening, the inherent infrequency of Brock Lesnar visits mandates that he get the Ryback treatment: Build him up to look scary, job him out on PPV. Show wins with the KO Punch because GRR MMA AND FIGHTAN.
Cena/Orton: It would be nice if Orton won tonight, for Cena to win at EC and get the title to wrestle Batista at WM30, if only to see if Douche-tista comes back. Douche-tista was Best-tista. But I’m going to say that Cena wins because Orton being a paranoid overexplainer heel trying to undermine anyone and everyone he can to be champion again would be fun.
Bray/Bryan: I want Bryan to beat Bray after having the Match of the Night. If you’re going to prematurely end the Daniel Wyatt angle (and give yourself the single most amazing YES! chant in the last few years), you’re going to want to have Bryan clear of any straggling storylines before Wrestlemania season starts. That being said, if this becomes a story told in two parts where there’s a non-finish to set up a greater moment in the Rumble, where we get some amalgamation of Bryan, Taker, and Bray in matches, then I’m all for it.
Royal Rumble: Bryan pls. Bryan pls. Bryan pls. Bryan pls. Bryan pls. But the smart (heh) money is on either Punk or Batista for buyrates.
Since EVERYONE is predicting Batista, I’m guessing he does NOT win, much like when Jericho came back a few years ago and it was like, “OMG, Jericho HAS to win!!” and then he totally didn’t. My heart would burst if Bryan won, like he should, but I’d be cool w/ Punk.
Define everyone when not everyone is predicting he’ll win.
Lately WWE seems to be perfecting a thing i like to call the normality swerve: they push something so hard that its outcome becomes evident, leading to the fans to become suspicious and think something else is going to happen; but it doesn’t, SWERVE!
[www.youtube.com]
Slight edit to your Wyatt/Bryan predictions, but building off of what you suggested:
Bryan gets jumped by the Wyatts after winning the match in whatever fashion, Kane comes for the save, but they are out-numbered. Undertaker evens the odds as you suggested. This, however, leads to the first 6-man tag match at Elimination Chamber. (It makes more sense to have one now since they only have one title so the second chamber match isn’t bound by the WHC). Wyatts vs Bryan/Kane/Taker. In the end Taker’s team wins the chamber match, and the celebration is cut off when the lights go out. When they come back on, only Taker is in the ring and he looks up to STING atop the chamber, glaring down at him. Dream match come true.
Just an idea, because I want to believe the Sting rumors this year I guess. If not, I’d rather see Shield v. Wyatts in the chamber, which gives the chance to showcase Reigns as the strongest by cleaning house once his pod opens. It also still leaves the Bryan/Taker match that needs to happen if Sting doesn’t sign.
They’ve been playing up the, “The Authority doesn’t want me in the Rumble” thing with Bryan. Not sure if that translates to him showing up as a surprise entrant, or if that leads to him confronting HHH later on about how he should have been in the Rumble.
It’s probably just going to be Batista winning but it’d make more sense if someone screws over Batista.
You could do the Batista/Orton match at Mania without it being for the title. Just have Orton screw over Batista in the Rumble, then Batista screws Orton over in a title match at Elimination Chamber or something.
Im seeing some major suprises coming in this PPV to create as much buzz as possible. The Authority will play a major role.
I see the John Cena turn finally happening and winning the title with the help of the Authority. Everyone has been waiting for it so long for it to happen that I think people have given up on it and it will be an actual surprise when it happens.
I then see Daniel Bryan somehow getting into the Rumble and winning.
Both would create big buzz and would set up the “Event Match” that this years Wrestlemania needs.
Also I think Goldy will eliminate Cody in the Rumble. I think they want Cody to be the fan favorite going in to WM.
1. Rhodes brothers win and then Cody eliminates Goldust in the rumble to set up their title loss at Elimination Chamber and subsequent match at Mania.
2. Brock Lesnar… because no one is going to buy Mania to see the Big Show.
3. DQ win for Daniel Bryan. I don’t know why being in the rumble would keep Harper and Rowan from coming down and beating Bryan to a pulp.
4. Randy Orton by referee bump+no one seeing Orton tap to the STF+low blow
5. With two entries to go, Batista stalks the ring after just eliminating ADR, as Bray Wyatt’s music hits ADR sneaks in and tosses a distracted Batista over the top rope. Bray enters the ring and waits for his next opponent while everyone chants “Daniel Bryan,” finally Curtis Axel’s music hits and everyone starts chanting “NO” as Axel slowly walks to the ring. From the top of the stage Daniel Bryan runs out with a chair and takes out Axel. Bryan enters the ring, and after a crazy fury of kicks and chops, throws Bray over the top rope to a chorus of “YES!” chants. You’re winner of the 2014 Royal Rumble, DANIEL BRYAN!!! /end fanfic
WWE’s been really terrible with Royal Rumble winners lately. Sheamus? Alberto? John Cena in 2013? For the most part the Rumble winners read as a history of whoever was hottest that year, but lately that’s gone to s–t, so I’m going to say Roman Reigns or Big E. Langston wins it. Somebody nowhere near ready to headline Wrestlemania. Failing that, I guess I’ll say Punk, since, as noted, it’s the one thing missing from his resume.
Fantasy booking: Bray/Bryan ends in a shitshow, probably with Harper and Rowan jumping in and getting a disqualification. Then, Bryan is in the rumble, playing hurt, and has surprisingly lasted until near the end and cleared the ring of the presumptive favorites. Authority shenanigans kick in and entrants 28, 29 and 30 are the Wyatt family, back to beat some ass. This ends with DBry beating the FAWK out of them and winning the rumble.
People I would like to see make a surprise appearance in the Rumble: Bryan, Regal, Jake the Snake, Sami Zayn, Bob Backlund, Tito Santana, and AJ Lee
People I would not mind seeing make a surprise appearance: Bo Dallas, El Torito, and Shane Douglas.
Word from the “dirt sheets” is that it’s going to be Bryan vs. Sheamus again at Wrestlemania. Which means Bryan isn’t winning the Rumble. Start planning your suicides now. (I’m going with the tried and true auto-erotic asphyxiation method, but that’s just me.)
with bryan breaking the record and beating sheamus?
I’ll lieu of suicide, I choose “complete psychotic break”. I will most likely spend the rest of my days in a mental hospital writing my fanfiction bookings of Daniel Bryan’s title reigns on the padded walls with my own feces.
*In lieu
That feels like a red herring. At least, I hope it is, because it’d be a terrible idea. And “Daniel Bryan” chants during the main event would be pretty much a sure thing.
I suppose they could justify it– heel Sheamus, working for the Authority or something. It’d still be a major letdown, though.
Daniel Bryan vs Sheamus is one of my favorite modern era WWE pairings; i just wish the stakes in their feud were high for once and not an afterthought.
I would like to see Kozlov in the Royal Rumble, but only if he can come back as the Sambo machine that he actually is. Basically, I want Sergei Dragunov in the Rumble.
Reverse engineering from the rumored Mania card…
1) Rhodes Brothers win, drop the belts to the Real Americans on Raw after a brotherly spat, Usos win the belts at WM.
2) Lesnar wins after a Heyman distraction sets up an F5 that we have never seen before.
3) Wyatt has to win, otherwise the gimmick loses any and all credibility.
4) No contest after interference from Lesnar.
5) Batista wins. HHH screws Punk. Bryan steals Rowan’s spot, but is subsequently superkicked by HBK. Fans hate it, but three matches are set for Mania.
Surprise entrants: Jake the Snake, Jericho, Sheamus, Bourne, Colt Cabana
I’m on the fence between buying or not buying the PPV.
Pro-Buying: Its the Rumble. Sting might appear. Undertaker might begin his annual “WrestleMania storyline”. WWE can’t ignore the cheers Daniel Bryan is getting, right?
Anti-Buying: Its $50 and my car is sounding like its one more subzero start away from becoming a green, rusted lawn ornament. Why spend $50 when I’ll turn off the Cena-Orton 47: The Search for Papa Cena’s Gold? Spoiler: Undertaker wins. WWE would ignore God Himself chanting “YES! YES! YES!” in the front row.
1. Team Brhodes in a paint by the numbers tag match, not by any fault of the Rhodes Boys
2. Brock
3. Daniel Bryan, but gets beaten leading to a “WILL HE ENTER?”
4. Orton retains title, but Cena wins by DQ. They need to create a finish so neither of them can enter the Rumble and look bad losing it.
5. Daniel Bryan. I don’t think the WWE is stupid enough to not have him involved in this main event of WM. Punk gets eliminated by HHH shenanigans.
Surprise Entrants: Sheamus. Rusev (if they do another NXT tournament), Rikishi… is Dolph Ziggler seriously not a listed entrant?
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show: Brock, definitely. Because there has to be a God and a reason for Mark Henry not wrestling Brock, right?
2. Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt: Bray distracts the ref and Rowan and Harper try to rough up Bryan. Bryan dropkicks their heads off, steams up for the Solid B+ Knee, but is reversed when Bray Wyatt does the Sister Crab-igail walk. No can defend.
3. Randy Orton vs. John Cena: John Cena because Big Show won and we learn that God doesn’t exist.
4. The Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk wins, but Triple H comes out to restart the match. Something about both of Batista’s feet not touching the ring. HB-Shizzle comes out and says, “hey, that’s the rule about me!” He and Triple H do crotch shots, Batista points to his dick for a while, and CM Punk dives head first onto the steel steps to end it all.
Oh, forgot the Rhodes Brothers. They win, don’t fight, and fly off into heaven using the car from Grease because it’s the pre-show and I never watch the pre-show.
1. Brotherhood over the NAO after Punk distracts oh, let’s say Road Dogg to further the Punk/Authority beef.
2. Lesnar mauls Show, comes out and brags about it the following night, GONG.
3. No finish in Bryan/Wyatt when Rowan and Harper interfere, both men get put into the Rumble match after Bryan complains backstage about the interference.
4. Orton over Cena in a shockingly regular way.
5. Bryan wins the Rumble, my heart grows six sizes, and everybody stops f**king complaining about how a guy they’ve been clearly pushing to the moon for the last six months is being “held back”.
To take Punk winning because they’re making a point of him being #1 one step further, if WWE Creative were smart, you have Road Dogg at #2, Billy Gunn at #10, Rollins at #20, Ambrose at #25, Reigns at #29, and Kane at #30. It would build intrigue over the course of the match, show that The Authority is smart in not making the screw job completely obvious, and make Punk look invincible going into WMXXX.
That would be where I would go if Bryan is NOT in the Rumble. If Bryan is in the Rumble, I’d put Bryan #2, have the two of them go wire to wire, and have Bryan ultimately win, since he’s the most over guy in the show right now, and then they both would look great.
I also thought that if Bryan’s quote about the Rumble isn’t a work, that means they may be holding Bryan out of the main event at WMXXX to have him face either the Undertaker to end the streak or face HHH to get revenge on The Authority.
Also, anyone got a good stream site for Sunday? Sorry, I’m holding out for the Network and totally being cheap
A match they SHOULD add is Reigns/Big E for the IC belt, by the way
Oh, I forgot surprise entries into the Rumble. As always, Big Daddy V or I riot. Miss you, big guy.
If Big Daddy V returns then so will Matt Striker and that’ll offend Brandon. (He detests Matt Striker with a vehement passion for some reason or another.)
My own take on this:
NAO vs. the Rhodes: Outlaws win, there’s a slight schism between Goldust and Cody which is reinforced by them having to fight each other in the Rumble, with Goldust dumping Cody (Goldust kinda has to come out the heel in all this). They end up losing again to the Outlaws at Elimination Chamber, and the Usos face the Outlaws to win their first tag titles at Wrestlemania.
AJ defeats Naomi; it may not be announced but it has to happen, right?
Big E defeats somebody in an IC title defense? maybe Ryback? They do need more filler for this card.
Brock Lesnar defeats Big Show. He should just maul Show, but no, he’ll need Heyman’s help. Pity.
Randy Orton defeats John Cena. Just seems like the thing to do here. Plus, it’ll give a big heel win to counteract the Royal Rumble.
The Royal Rumble: I think I’ve figured out what’s going on here. I’m going to take a moment to indulge a theory. You could call it fantasy booking if you want, but here’s what I think WWE is up to:
Daniel Bryan is in the Royal Rumble, and he’s going to win it. Why isn’t he announced as a participant? Because he hasn’t told the company. HHH and Stephanie don’t know that Bryan is going to be in the Rumble. But Kane does. He’s their DOO and he’s seeded his buddy Bryan as one of the ten hidden competitors, unbeknownst to the Authority. He’s not telling us because he doesn’t want THEM to know. He realizes that they’d put road blocks in his way if he announced his intentions to win the Rumble. After getting his vengeance on Wyatt in the cage, Bryan is using Wyatt as a smokescreen. He’s using Wyatt to give the Authority a reason to think he’s busy that night. All the while Kane sneaks him in the backdoor and hides it from his bosses.
Wishful thinking maybe, but it’d make a hell of a lot of sense.
Slight addendum: In the Rumble, Batista will look strong, of course, but be eliminated by somebody in a quasi-illegal fashion; someone who wasn’t even in the match, someone who was already thrown out, someone using a weapon or some other form of shenanigan. This will then set up Batista vs. That Guy as a feud going forward, so he has something to do post Rumble.
I don’t necessarily think it’s all that big of an insult to the fans if Bryan doesn’t win the Rumble. All that matters to me is that he ends up in a high profile Mania match. He doesn’t have to win the Royal Rumble to achieve that even though it would be awesome if he did.
Also, even though the match would be great, I don’t consider D-Bryan vs. Sheamus at Mania (the new, hot rumor) to be high profile. I want Bryan/Taker, Bryan/Michaels, or Bryan/Title Picture.
Also also, if D-Bry is a surprise late entrant in the Rumble and the fans go insane and then a wild Sheamus appears to eliminate him, I will actually cry.
I’ll be there, and I’ve come to expect to be disappointed from every WWE show I’ve been to in the last three years or so, so this is going to be half from my head, half from my heart.
1. Rhodeses – For the same reason Brandon said, I just don’t see them changing the belts on the pre-show. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see a “Just Because” rematch on Raw with the Outlaws taking the belts. Lot of people are gonna be watching Monday night.
2. Lesnar – Show probably throws Brock around a bit, somebody goes through a barricade, etc. Probably a couple cool feats of strength. I expect it to be fairly predictable but I think it’s gonna be pretty good. Oh and at least one “anybody else breaks their neck there” bump from Brock.
3. Wyatt – Or at the very least, Bryan wins, and Wyatt gets the upper hand with help from Rowan and Harper after the match and they lay Bryan out. I’m officially saying the Family interferes and Wyatt wins. They might need him in a Cena match for Mania, it makes sense to start getting him wins.
Also, this works into my “Bret in ’94” story with Bryan. I think he gets beaten down here, then makes the valiant return in the Rumble match.
4. Orton – (Yawwwwwn) I just think there’s goinzzzzz… whoa, sorry, there’s going to be some shenannnnzzzzzzzzz…. (snore)
5. Bryan – This one is 100% heart over head. I have to think they’ve considered what Mania is going to be like if they send a Batista vs. Orton title match out after 75,000 people have just been whipped into a “Yes!” chanting frenzy, and realized this is not the moment they want. Learn the lessons of Mania 18, Dubdubyee.
Side predictions for the Rumble match – Reigns looks great, at least one member of the Shield eliminates another, and Batista looks inevitable until Del Rio eliminates him illegally or otherwise. It doesn’t make sense for them to have built up Del Rio-Batista like they did, then blow it off with in a two minute segment. This sets him up for a feud that Batista a) definitely wins, b) can use to get hot with the crowd again. I like Batista turning heel the night after Mania, destroying (Champion plz) Bryan and possibly aligning with the Authority.
Total aside, but I don’t know where else to say this. I was just watching the ’92 Rumble, and Tito Santana’s El Matador music is the exact same music Del Rio uses. I had no idea they were going that far back to rip themselves off.