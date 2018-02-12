Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Rugrats. What Is It?

Have you ever wondered what babies do when adults aren’t around? The actual answer is “cry and shit themselves,” but the world of Rugrats asks, “what if they could do more?”

In 1987, James L. Brooks approached husband and wife animation team Klasky Csupo — producer Arlene Klasky and animator Gábor Csupó — about creating an intro for his new project, The Tracy Ullman Show. He also asked them to animate a series of one-minute shorts about the family of the cartoonist from Life In Hell. That turned out to be The Simpsons, which ended up being the most influential (and, for 1/3 of its total run, the best) shows in television history. They ended up producing every episode in the show’s first three seasons, as well as the ‘Do The Bartman’ video, which belongs in a museum.

In 1991, shortly before they were replaced at The Simpsons by Film Roman (note: you always have to make Film Roman look strong), Clasky and Csupó developed a show about talking babies for Nickelodeon as one of the three original “Nicktoons.” It was so popular that it won four Emmys, got its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, led to three feature length movies and ran for 13 years, tying it with King of the Hill as the eighth longest-running American animated television series ever.

What’s A ‘Nicktoon?’

An original cartoon created for Nickelodeon. Rugrats was one of the original three Nicktoons, alongside ironic cat and dog fartstravaganza Ren & Stimpy, which we’ve already covered in this column, and Doug, a show about what would happen if Buster from Arthur was an 11-year old boy you wanted to beat up.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes, there’s a wrestling essipode! Look, I’m a Rugrats writer!