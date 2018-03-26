Rusev Has An Official Dance Now, So Let’s Learn It Before WrestleMania

While 2018 hasn’t exactly been the year of Rusev yet, the Bulgarian Brute has been doing some of his finest work yet with the creation and organic growth of Rusev Day. (Which, coincidentally, is today — and a happy Rusev Day to you, as well.)

Sweet Baby RuRu currently doesn’t have a match on the WrestleMania 34 card, which is gigantic bummer. All signs are pointing to him being placed into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is something, but Rusev himself wants something bigger, and has been campaigning for a celebrity opponent — and, amazingly, one celebrity answered in the form of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. While nothing has been confirmed by WWE (and, spoiler alert, it won’t be), one enterprising fan has taken to creating an official dance for Rusev.

Professional comedian Nathan Barnatt, best known for his YouTube character Keith Apicary, has made what he calls the Happy Rusev Day dance that’s put to a surprisingly catchy EDM remix of Rusev’s theme song. Enjoy, and let’s all learn this by WrestleMania 34, because nothing would be better than 70,000 fans doing this dance on live TV: