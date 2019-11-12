On Raw, Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley have been involved in one of the most insane, soap opera-esque WWE storylines in some time – at least since the last Rusev-Lana cheating angle (the one with Aiden English.) What started as Rusev being brought up as a possible father of Maria Kanellis’s baby turned into Lashley making out with the Bulgarian Brute’s wife in front of him, Rusev and Lashley fighting in a fancy restaurant, Rusev being outed as a sex addict, and, as of this week, Lana claiming Rusev had knocked her up, which turned out to be a lie to lead to Lashley beating him up. All in all, it’s some trash TV that’s getting a lot of views on YouTube and it’s hard to get a sense of if or when it will lead to a wrestling match.

The Rusev character is further humiliated with every new development in this storyline and seems pretty distraught, but the performer was very positive about it when speaking to UK tabloid The Sun. He said the angle is “a collaboration” and that he thinks it’s the best and hottest thing going in WWE right now.

In Rusev’s words: