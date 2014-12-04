‘Russell Madness’ Is The Air Bud Pro Wrestling Movie You’ve Always Never Wanted

There’s nothing in the rulebook that says a dog CAN’T be the star of your wrestling promotion!
From the creators of the Air Bud and Air Buddies franchises comes Russell Madness, to be forever known as the “Air Bud wrestling movie.” Without doing any research whatsoever I 100% assume they wanted to call it RussellMania, but WWE found out and went “nooooooope.”
Anyway, it’s a movie about a dog who becomes a big star in a wrestling promotion but gets CHEATED in the BIG MATCH, leading to an ALL OR NOTHING GAMBLE where he has to save his wrestling career AND something something family. Also, Cliff from ‘Cheers’ plays Vince McMahon. ALSO, the dog has a MONKEY MANAGER.
The big rivalry is Russell vs. “The Hammer,” played by former WWE and current Lucha Underground star John Morrison/Johnny Mundo. I guess the doors of Dario Cueto’s temple really are open to everyone. Here is Mundo killing a pet dog with Starship Pain.
Also, Russell battles WCW Superstar THE YET-AY.
Let’s see how HE likes being humped!
Please watch this trailer and share it with everyone you’ve ever met. Somebody get me into the premiere.
If that dog doesn’t piledrive someone, I’m going to demand a refund.
Quick! Nobody tell that family that it’s all a work!
Love the condemning of Morrison’s cheating followed shortly by a clip of the kid delivering a low blow.
at least the writers understand how babyfaces work these days
This is what I got out of that trailer: The kid wears the Nike Air Bakin shoes from 1998 that were banned because the AIR logo in the back spelled ALLAH.
[s29.postimg.org]
[i147.photobucket.com]
[islamiclife.wapath.com]
Is it too late to reshoot a scene of the dog gnawing on a brass ring?
!!! I can’t watch the trailer because I’m at work but I am so so curious to see how they are going to try to make this work.
I did a blog a little while ago ranking the Air Bud movies from most to least plausible, and Football was easily the least considering one tackle would literally kill a dog. But WRESTLING. HOW IN THE HELL.
Does the dog take bumps? How does he do any kind of move? I legitimately can’t wait to see how they try to make it look like he is wrestling. I’m so excited about this.
I eagerly await Danger’s breakdown.
AT LAST, the movie that doesn’t ask the question I always wanted to vacillate on.
In my mind, this movie stars Matilda the Bulldog, Frankie the Parrot, and Jake’s snake Lucifer as the villain with a heart of gold. With a special appearance by RAW guest host Grumpy Cat.
You forgot to include Tyson and Natalya’s cats, maybe in a battle royal leading up to the main event at Tables, Litterboxes, Chairs and Stairs.
@Darkofnight916 – This completes me.
@ Beerguyrob I just realized we both forgot one key thing, the main event needs to be called by Mongo McMichael and Pepe(in costume).
YEAH BUT WHOSE SIDE IS HE ON??
I think you’re right about the RusselMania thing, because the film title is very clearly the Wrestlemania design.
Also, we will finally get that sequel to the Kennel from Hell match we’ve been waiting for all these years.
Coming in January to Impact on Destination USA: the dog who was Eddie’s stunt double on Fraser debuts to take on Bobby Rhode.
YOOOOOOOO, I’m so game. I hope it’s an enjoyably bad movie (like Howard the Duck).
alright, now I gotta convince a friend with kids that we should go see this.
So, we’re gonna book Russell against The Bunny in a Kennel From Hell Match in Tables, Ladders, Chairs, Stairs And Kennels, right?
I give my chocolate lab RKOs from outta nowhere all the time, so I don’t see the problem with this.
Oh good, I’m not the only one who does that to their dog.
Please can Titus O’Neill have a cameo in this just to have a barking contest with the dog?
I want an appearance by Terrier Funk, fresh off his match with vacuum at puppypalooza 6.
That’s right, I’m a Paul Heyman dog.
This film is going to make Trish Stratus cry.
Aww, son of a bitch.
There are moments when I’m reading this blog that make me wonder if the WS staff is also working us.
Then I realize, nope, there’s just money to be made in Moar Stupid…
we did not write or produce the wrestling dog movie
@Brandon – And with that attitude you never will.
Did the trailer end with the monkey revealing himself to be a huge Hardy Boyz fan?
“Let’s see how HE likes being humped!”
I can’t stop laughing at this line. Damn it, well done!
And clearly we now know where Cameron found the inspiration for her inverted pin attempt. SILLY PUPPY THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS.
Hell yeah Clone High reference!
Wow… single tear. Heh.
This dog never paid his dues and is getting put over.
The Ghost of Pepe The Dog couldn’t stop this comeback canine from grabbing that chew ring.
I don’t believe I’ve ever had a movie, let alone a brand new movie, not show up on IMDB.
Why does THE UNDERTAKER appear to be playing his first opponent?
they even say RUSSELLMANIA at 1:44
This Post does not have sufficient #Meow.