Russell Wilson And An NFL Player Are Maybe Fighting Over An NXT Personality

So you may have heard the news of Detroit Lion Joseph Fauria being mad at Russell Wilson stealing his woman. Fauria sent this tweet, indicating that his lady, Erika Hammond, left off with the smooth, sensual voice of American Family Insurance himself:

Wilson will probably insist they’re just friends until Fauria walks in on them making out before getting thrown off a stage by Kane. Should be gripping television.

Now, this Erika Hammond Fauria speaks of may not ring a bell, but thanks to extensive digging into her life, it turns out that Hammond is none other than rarely-seen NXT announcer Veronica Lane (you can see Brandon singing her praises here). I always wondered where Lane went as her two-minute appearance was way better than Devin Taylor. At least we had her for a brief moment. Let’s cherish what we had and wish her well in her superstardom as TMZ’s homepage image for the next four days.