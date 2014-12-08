Russell Wilson And An NFL Player Are Maybe Fighting Over An NXT Personality

So you may have heard the news of Detroit Lion Joseph Fauria being mad at Russell Wilson stealing his woman. Fauria sent this tweet, indicating that his lady, Erika Hammond, left off with the smooth, sensual voice of American Family Insurance himself:
Wilson will probably insist they’re just friends until Fauria walks in on them making out before getting thrown off a stage by Kane. Should be gripping television.
Now, this Erika Hammond Fauria speaks of may not ring a bell, but thanks to extensive digging into her life, it turns out that Hammond is none other than rarely-seen NXT announcer Veronica Lane (you can see Brandon singing her praises here). I always wondered where Lane went as her two-minute appearance was way better than Devin Taylor. At least we had her for a brief moment. Let’s cherish what we had and wish her well in her superstardom as TMZ’s homepage image for the next four days.
Better than Devin Taylor??
impossible, even if I thought it several months ago
Who betta than Devin Taylor?
NOBODY!
She quit when she realized Devin could not be surpassed
Veronica Lane >>>> Devin Taylor
Fight me, bros.
Book it!
At TLC(S), DavidDTSS will take on Jeans Ambrose in an online forum debate match!
I mean, she’s cuter and had an actual gimmick and some matches. What does Devin have besides a mic and a vacant stare?
The reason why this is not true is Renee Young. There’s no way to be a better traditional backstage interview lady than Renee, she is untouchable in that regard, so Devin went in a whole other direction and won us all over. Veronica Lane was just a competent smiley interview lady and thus withered away in Renee’s shadow.
A second rate player gets a second rate diva–who is still very attractive– makes sense. But what the hell is Wilson doing with her? Use your imagination Charmslinger!
At least Wilson’s choices are improving:
[assets.sbnation.com]
Is that Sweet D?
*Looks again at the headline image*
Well played David, well played.
MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHO HE IS OR IS NOT BONING: JOE FAURIA’S DOG: [instagram.com]
The link to which didn’t show up? Y U HATE ON LIL RUFIO (who I guess you’ll just have to google) UPROXX.
What a strange headline.
Indeed. When I saw the headline I thought those guys were fighting over Sami Zayn. Plus I’m pretty sure Russell Wilson is also an NFL player.
Better than Devin?! NO WAY!
Sounds to me like this David D. needs to go back to With Spandex’s developmental. He’s clearly not ready to reach for the journalistic brass ring.
I mean, I read the article and I still have no fucking idea what’s going on here. Is it Bailey? Is Bailey seeing some NFL guy or something? It’s Tuesday, right?
Veronica Lane left NXT a couple weeks ago. But her and Devin are besties in real life, which is way too cute. One of them tweeted once that they both were running around their house with their retainers in, acting a fool.
*couple months ago