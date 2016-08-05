Ryback Announces He Has Officially Parted Ways With WWE

Well, it’s official: The Era of the Big Guy has come to an end. Ryan “Ryback” Reeves took to his Instagram account today to announce that he and WWE have parted ways.
Here’s what he had to say:
“The Big Guy, Ryback, would like to wish the WWE the best in their future endeavors. From this point forward, myself and the WWE will no longer be conducting business together. I would like to personally say thank you to all the WWE performers whom I’ve had the pleasure of being in the ring with.”
Throughout his decade-plus career with WWE and its developmental territories, Ryback held the Intercontinental Championship once, the OVW Heavyweight Championship once, and won five Slammy Awards. He was also one of the original members of the Nexus under the name Skip Sheffield.
His career was marred by injuries, most recently a knee injury in 2015, and his relationship with the company took a turn for the worse this past May when he requested to be taken off TV and sent home while in the midst of contract re-negotiations. He then went in hard on WWE via a lengthy blog post, saying he was unhappy with the way people were financially compensated within the company.
Ryback’s contract was slated to expire Aug. 8, but judging by his video remarks, it appears to have been dissolved early. However, Ryback promises that on Aug. 8, his new website, FeedMeMore.com, will launch, along with his Feed Me More clothing line. He also indicates his line of Feed Me More nutritional supplements (as well as a book) will be coming out soon, and that he plans on wrestling “a full schedule” on the independent circuit.
Just you wait: This Tuesday, SKIP SHEFFIELD HAS SIGNED TO SMACKDOWN
Now he will have more time to insult those better at wrestling then him, like C.M. Punk or that potted plant Ambrose had.
You don’t know him at all slick.
Forgot he was still with the E. Odd since he was just finally putting it together as wrestler. I am sure he will be back within the next few years for another run.
What will become of WWE without Ryback?!
Whats Ryp Refback doing in the Impact Zone!!??!
Good Riddance.
It’d be great to see WWE stop him from being able to use “Feed Me More” as his catchphrase/labeling for everything.
I really want that now >.<
I was more fascinating that he was continuing to refer to himself as Ryback and with all his catch phrases. WWE is notorious for holding people’s trademarks, but it appears that he kept everything. Perhaps he was able to negotiate all of his stuff to be released to him. It’s actually consistent with WWE letting other wrestlers they’re bringing in like Samoa Joe and Nakamura use their own names inside the WWE.
I don’t know, Cody tweeted something that suggested WWE were going after him with a name cease and desist. Bear in mind Cena has said a percentage of everything he does under his real name including outside wrestling now goes to the company because they trademarked it.
What’s Ryan Back doing in the Impact Zone?!?
His character could’ve been better if WWE would have let him fully embrace the weirdness of his internet presence
This Tuesday on Smackdown…
HEATH SLATER: I am the hottest free agent in town, baby!
[*Feed…me…more…* plays through the arena]
What’s Shemp Skiffield doing in the… wait!
IT’S BROKEN RYBACK!!!
Oy, he was a wrestler I was looking forward to being a World Champion back when I restarted watching WWE in the middle of May 2012. I’m quite disappointed that he’s gone, but I can understand and empathize with him. Like Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, and King Wade “Bad News” Barrett, if I stumble on some full-length matches of him tearing it up in another ring, I’ll be sure to check ’em out.
RYBACK DARK – CERO HAMBRE!
+1. Never considered the possibilities with the pissed-off ninja skeleton’s catch phrase. “And in this corner, from Turkey, Duncan C. Ross! CERO GYRO!” (Had to dig DEEP for that one.)
Good luck to him, shouldn’t be too hard for the guy to get good bookings. I think working outside the WWE will help Ryback improve his in-ring abilities.
Ryback to wcpw they need to make that happen vs primate or work the Mic against Martin kirby
Such an odd way to go out after 10+ years, if the contract negotiations went as runored.
Regardless, flipping the “future endevors” line is gold.
10+ years? wtf?
Yep, signed a developmental contract in 2005. Took him just short of five years to go from that to original NXT.
He was on the Tough Enough that Puder won in 2004.
You know what the video was missing? A McMahon in the back seat swinging a folding chair. And Jim Ross.
So whose indie career are you more looking forward to, Ryback’s or Cody’s? (I think we can assume Sandow and Rose won’t be bothering PWG or Gabe Sapolsky any time soon)
Sandow and Cody will both be fighting in WCPW (not against each other) and I don’t know for how long they’ll stay there but y hope long enough to form a tag team.
Let’s watch him stick up for the undercard guys’ compensation on the indy circuit.
Tremendous.
Fascinating. It will be interesting to see how a guy tailor made for success in the WWE will do outside of it. It would be pretty great if he actually found greater success outside of The Company. Also I think working outside of the WWE style will make a world of difference in his personal wrestling ability.
I feel like Ryback was at one point pretty damn over. Not like, smark over but most people liked him well enough. And then the Shield showed up and well..lol.
No need to feel; that’s what happened. Then he turned heel and went after the World Title again for one last time (twice)
It’s most amazing that his email is at a yahoo domain.
Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t the same indie scene he hopes to work on the same one that the guy he’s spent the better part of two years openly mocking has a lot of in roads in and also said guy is known for being a bit of a vengeful prick? Obviously there’s places he can still go but am i wrong in thinking that it’ll be tougher for him? Genuinely curious and I really do want to know.
Punk has also fallen out with a lot of those guys, in fairness. Rumor has it he’s not even on good terms with Colt Cabana these days.
@signor and I did not know that. Maybe he’ll be just fine then.
Ryback will surely go down in history as one of the most generic gimmicks of all time.
I legit liked Ryback, so I hope he gets some good bookings.
We’ll always have Rybaxel, and the greatest match of all time w/ Team Hell No vs. The Shield.