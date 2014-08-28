Ryback’s Thank You Message From The Hospital Is The New ‘David After Dentist’

Ryback is taking some time away from WWE, and the reason why is different depending on who you’re talking to. Some say he’s frustrated with creative and needs a break. Some say he’s quitting. Some say he’s injured and needs time off for surgery.
Today, Ryback posted a “thank you” video from a hospital bed, and … nope, we still don’t know what the hell’s going on with him. In a wonderful, delirious promo that echoes the great Internet video tentpole ‘David After Dentist,’, The Big Guy:
– refers to himself as a “four-time WWE Champion,” which is only true if you count Slammy Awards as WWE Championship title reigns
– explains how much he loves hooking up with mothers
– recounts a conversation he had with Babe Ruth, who has been dead for almost 70 years
– possibly dies (?) trying to say his catchphrase
It’s delightful and confusing, and the only way it would’ve been better is if Curtis Axel had been bedridden beside him.
RYBACK. RULES!!
Ummmm…. OOOOOOK? You did fall to mention to 2 pulled “groans” (groins). last time I checked…. “normal” people have just the one.
Even with two pulled groins, Ryback still has groins to spare. That’s why he’s THE BIG GUY.
Curtis Axel should be The Ryback’s doctor. Heal fast The Big Guy.
I love this (big) guy. Enjoy your retir- I mean injury time off.
The Once and Future Big Guy.
still more coherent than a Warrior promo
I’m definitely going to start calling him an eggo-tistical maniac. The big guy needs your prayers and waffles now more than ever.
still better than a face CM Punk promo
lol Nice!
Ry back and get some rest, Big Guy.
Give that guy an oscar and have him dedicate it to his bro Socrates and his wife Cleopatra.
He does it for us. Goddammit!
And our mothers!
Can we all just admit that we love The Big Guy?
Curtis Axel was the one filming!!!! At least in my mind, they do everything together and that Ryback couldnt go into surgery without his TEAMATE! HIS QUARTERBACK!
You can tell it was Axel because only that goober would film vertically.
[reginamillss.co.vu]
Oh, man. I love him, and I love this. I hope he gets 100% better soon.
#Blueback
Whatever is the problem, I hope he heals up and finds happiness.
Huh. I did not know that Ryback was adorbs.
At least he didn’t slowly say “Big Guy…out…” as he, uh, died.
I didn’t really like Ryback until I heard him and Axel sit in on commentary during a match. I fell in love with the man then and there. Funny and charming and extremely likable. I dare say, I’d rather have him be the next big thing over Roman Reigns.
That hospital needs to at least triple its Jell-O order for the week.
This was awesome. Seems odd though, looks like it was a horizontal video cropped into a vertical video, maybe to cut out the furniture from his living room
Yeah, I gotta agree here. I’ve been in the hospital many times, also visited many people, and I’ve never once seen someone wearing a shower cap or whatever that is.rr
@JJay it’s cap to keep your hair out of the way? Something like that. When I was in ICU they made people visiting me wear them and I donned one myself for a surgery, so it’s legit, just weird for a bald guy.
He was clearly just hungry, they should feed him more
The vertical borders were all over the place and made it look like they were placed there intentionally.
Sometimes Youtube will mess up a video, and move the borders in a attempt to “fix” shakiness”.
It also goes with the rest of Ryback’s weird youtube stuff
[www.youtube.com]
Ryback also once referred to himself as a 4 time WWE champion in an app promo
[www.youtube.com]
So it is either a running joke or he is completely insane and most likely both
Mothers love the Big Guy.
Until I saw the pic up top, it had never really dawned on my that Ryback was plucked, fully formed, from the imagination of John K. [s3.vidimg.popscreen.com]
I originally used that screencap in a Best and Worst report last year to make that very joke: [uproxx.com]
This is quite possibly the best promo ever, even though it kinda seems like he’s mostly reading it off a paper in his hands.
Also, I do know that there isn’t a paper in his hands, but every time someone pauses and stares off camera for a second it makes me think he’s reading a script, hehe.
FEED. ME. MOR-PHINE.
Yes!
Wait a minute. If Babe Ruth visited him to give him advice….does that mean Ryback will be the one to tame The Beast (Incarnate)?
FEED! ME! BORK!
This is the best promo any WWE wrestler has cut in a LOOOONG time!
I was expecting shit but found myself guffawing in the airport so thank you for this.