Most people likely had no idea who Sam Nunberg was before Monday — at least they didn’t unless they followed politics closely. Nunberg is a former Trump aide who has a connection for Roger Stone and was fired from the campaign after “racially charged” social media posts of his surfaced in Summer of 2015. He has been a contributor over at MSNBC since, but he truly made his mark with his media blitz on Monday after being subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

His wild parade of appearances on cable news, ping-ponging between CNN and MSNBC, could indeed turn out to be a Roger Stone trick in the end, but for now, it is the type of drama you might see on WWE. That’s fitting because Nunberg actually started his relationship with Donald Trump way back at WrestleMania V, appearing on camera with his father doing the Bushwhacker march after Trump moved the pair to the front row at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City.

It was a moment that Nunberg credited with helping him look up to Trump, recounting the story to Channel 4 above and to New York Magazine back in 2016. Nunberg even credited Trump’s relationship with WWE and his love of wrestling as one of the driving forces behind his campaign according to Politico: