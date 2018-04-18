Samoa Joe Is Bringing The Pain To Smackdown In The Superstar Shake-up

USA Network

Samoa Joe returned to Monday Night Raw television just one week ago after missing his second consecutive WrestleMania due to injury.

The Samoan Submission Machine found his way right back into the main event scene, immediately challenging Roman Reigns for a bout at the upcoming Backlash premiere event.

Joe’s stay on Raw was short, however, as the former NXT champion became the latest to make the jump to Tuesday nights.

Joe choked out Sin Cara in his debut, then called out the Smackdown roster, saying he’d put to sleep Daniel Bryan, de-fang Randy Orton and emasculate AJ Styles. Before he left, Joe also called out Reigns, saying he’d put the Big Dog out to pasture.