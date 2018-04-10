Samoa Joe Returned To Raw And Threw Out A Big Challenge

WWE Raw #WWE
WWE’s night of big returns continued, when Samoa Joe ended his three-month absence and appaered on Monday Night Raw. Joe picked up where he left off, rubbing Roman Reigns’ face in the beatdown he suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar just one night prior at WrestleMania 34.

Reigns was beaten and bloodied (literally) by Lesnar at ‘Mania, but showed up on Raw to vent yet again on the current WWE Universal Champion. Reigns called out management for re-signing Lesnar and expressed frustration over finding out he’d be competing for the title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event like everyone else did — on the internet.

Just as he seemed to be wrapping up his moment on the mic, Joe’s music hit and he made his first appearance on Raw since early January.

