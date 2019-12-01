Sandman Was Called Out On Twitter For A Sexist Rant Backstage At An Indie Show

Last night’s WrestleCade Supershow in North Carolina was headlined by a four-way match between Impact Wrestling stars Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Su Yung, and Jordynne Grace headlined. Yung was a last minute substitution for Tessa Blanchard, who wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Before their match, according to Grace, the women were approached by former ECW star Sandman (famous for drinking beer, hitting people with a stick, and never being much of a wrestler) who just had to tell them that he disapproved of their main event. Women main eventing is “wrong” according to Sandman, and he claimed any experienced male wrestler would agree.



Here’s Jordynne’s tweet from last night:

Hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is “wrong” and “any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree”? Was this in 1998? No, it was tonight. December 2019. — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 1, 2019

Responding to people’s questions and comments on Twitter, Jordynne added that it wasn’t a quiet exchange, and was worse than you’d think.

Oh yeah, saying it loud enough for the whole locker room to hear and then asking other wrestlers if they agreed with him sure is private. https://t.co/Lzb7gATvyl — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 1, 2019

Too long for Twitter, but it’s worse than you’re probably even imagining https://t.co/L4Fjcs8P1o — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 1, 2019

Apparently Tessa Blanchard told him off in the moment, which we sadly don’t get to hear.

And Tessa FLAMED his a$$ proper!! https://t.co/HID6lvWPR1 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) December 1, 2019

Tessa is the baddest bitch I know https://t.co/D0KYmTn7u0 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 1, 2019

Sandman thought experienced male wrestlers would back up his opinion, but Le Champion of AEW, a 29-year veteran, begs to differ: