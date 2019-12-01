Impact Wrestling

Sandman Was Called Out On Twitter For A Sexist Rant Backstage At An Indie Show

by: Twitter

Last night’s WrestleCade Supershow in North Carolina was headlined by a four-way match between Impact Wrestling stars Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Su Yung, and Jordynne Grace headlined. Yung was a last minute substitution for Tessa Blanchard, who wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Before their match, according to Grace, the women were approached by former ECW star Sandman (famous for drinking beer, hitting people with a stick, and never being much of a wrestler) who just had to tell them that he disapproved of their main event. Women main eventing is “wrong” according to Sandman, and he claimed any experienced male wrestler would agree.

Here’s Jordynne’s tweet from last night:

Responding to people’s questions and comments on Twitter, Jordynne added that it wasn’t a quiet exchange, and was worse than you’d think.

Apparently Tessa Blanchard told him off in the moment, which we sadly don’t get to hear.

Sandman thought experienced male wrestlers would back up his opinion, but Le Champion of AEW, a 29-year veteran, begs to differ:


Will Ospreay, not always known for his good takes, also responded with a full-throated endorsement of women’s wrestling:

Several women responded on Twitter as well, including a surprisingly restrained reaction from Reby Hardy.

It’s not surprising that there are still old guys in wrestling who hold opinions like Sandman’s, which is all the more reason that it feels rewarding to see those opinions met with more mockery than agreement.

