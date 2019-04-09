After she and her partner Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to the IIconics at WrestleMania, Sasha Banks didn’t appear on Raw last night, despite the fact that Bayley did, losing a singles match to Alexa Bliss. This morning, Sasha was scheduled to appear on The Wendy Williams Show, a popular syndicated talk show. However, this morning she tweeted that she was pulling out of the appearance “due to personal reasons.”
Sasha Banks Canceled A TV Appearance And Posted A Worrying Tweet
Elle Collins 04.09.19 1 hour ago
