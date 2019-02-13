The Latest On Whether Sasha Banks Is Cleared For Elimination Chamber

WWE

On Monday Night Raw this week, Sasha was thrown out of them ring and into the barrier, causing her to be removed from a. triple threat team match, leaving Bayley on her own to represent the Boss ‘n Hug Connection. Although that was obviously a storyline, there had already been talk since her match against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble that Sasha might not be cleared to compete, so it was easy to wonder if WWE was just finding an onscreen reason to take her out of this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match to crown the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.