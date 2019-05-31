The Sasha Banks saga continues. Banks hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania, although she was recently spotted doing some work for their WWE 2K20 video game. She apparently wasn’t thrilled that after she and Bayley had put so much of themselves into building up the idea of WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, they were quickly booked to drop those titles to the IIconics, and were then going to be split up. After we all spent a couple of days wondering what was going on, it was reported that she’d actualy tried to quit the company at Mania. Bayley has since won the Women’s MITB Ladder Match and cashed in to become Smackdown Women’s Champion, while Sasha has mostly been seen posting things for her fans to interpret on social media.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Met With Vince McMahon Last Week
Elle Collins 05.31.19 5 mins ago
