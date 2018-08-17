Sasha Banks Might Have Revealed Where SummerSlam 2019 Will Take Place

Despite the fact that WWE has spent each of the last four SummerSlam weekends it Brooklyn, there’s no word on where the promotion plans on taking its mid-summer showcase moving forward. There are rumors abound, but thanks to a slip up by Sasha Banks in a WWE-produced video, we might know where the festivities will take place.

Banks spoke to Cathy Kelley while on a ferry passing by the Statue of Liberty during an edition of WWE Now, and during their back-and-forth, the former Raw Women’s Champion was asked about her favorite matches at SummerSlam. At this point, Banks did a little too much reminiscing and might have let the cat out of the bag.