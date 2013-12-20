Saudi Arabia Joins Most Adult Male Wrestling Fans In Hating John Cena

If you’ve watched WWE over the last decade, you know two things about how perennial WWE Champion John Cena interacts with the promotion’s live crowds:
1. The high-pitched child or lady voices in the crowd chant, “Let’s go Cena!” This is immediately followed by all the deeper, adult voices in the crowd saying, “CENA SUCKS.”
2. John Cena incessantly references this and explains that he doesn’t care if you like him or hate him, he comes out here each and every week to entertain YOU, the fans.
Seriously, if you’ve missed the last ten years of wrestling, there’s your summarization. That is literally everything you need to know.
WWE will be touring Saudi Arabia in February, and in addition to sending over guys like Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan and Mark Henry (and their superstars of Middle Eastern descent, which is what, Damien Sandow?), they’re sending over Cena. Of course they are. Cena is synonymous with the company and basically ten Hulk Hogans standing on each others’ shoulders.
This is great news for WWE fans in the country, but not the upset adult male fans like Okaz columnist Khaled Al Suleiman. His rant about why John Cena should not be allowed in his country is pitch-perfect, and may as well have come from one of my Best and Worst columns. Pretend this is flanked by a paragraph about how the least famous guy on the show is great and some giant screencaps of Renee Young:
“John Cena…you are not welcome here…a few years ago I could have said you are welcome but my bitter experience with my children and their obsession with John Cena have made me loathsome to the idea of his coming…to stop him from coming, I am even ready to face him in the ring although such an idea is suicidal,” he said.
“He will hit me with a shoulderblock, of this I am sure, but I will rise quickly. Another shoulderblock will knock me down, and the very idea of throwing a wild haymaker is ridiculous, as he will simply duck and Protobomb me onto my back. From there, I will be unable to see him as he disgustingly bounces off the ropes, brushes blasphemous American dust from his shoulder and drops his fist from shoulder-height onto my forehead.”
Sorry, continue.
“Over the past years, my home has been turned into a wrestling ring where human bodies fly around and pillows are thrown all over as screams do not stop as if my home became Madison Square in New York…during those years, the shelves, walls and drawers in my home have been filled with pictures of wrestlers and their frightening bodies…now they are coming to control our minds at our home…you are not welcome…what we, adults and children, need is not a wrestling ring to engage in savage and horrifying fights, but a stage where all the talented compete to demonstrate their human skills and nature not savagery.” (via Emirates 24/7)
This guy really hates Brawling Buddies, I guess. I really hope John Cena starts off the first Saudi show by saying, “I hear Khaled Al Suleiman doesn’t like me. Says I’m ruining his children. Well, some of you like me and some of you don’t! You pay your hard earned money to be entertained!” and then Suleiman just compromises himself to a permanent end.
And here I thought Rapper/Cowboy/Cautionary Tales were universally beloved in the Middle East.
This guy just wants to get funding for “Saudi Arabia’s Got Talent”.
“I am even ready to face him in the ring although such an idea is suicidal”
That’s my favorite part.
I almost drowned/choked on my coffee when read that.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!
I salute you, Mr. Khalid! I’m going to buy my first newspaper in my life right now, and I’ll frame his article over my bed, or maybe even on the ceiling above my head so that I can see it everytime before I go to sleep and everytime I wake up! (and maybe a picture of Renee Young next to it in Goldust’s face paint or something(which won’t make me so different from BOOKER T: [i.imgur.com] ))
I’m officially excited about this now. I’ll have at least ONE GUY other than my brother that’ll hate Cena with me! (even my 59-year old dad cheers him as a little kid!!!)
Other than Damien Sandow (who I’m not sure can even speak Arabic or even speak it in a Lebanese accent, which is where he comes from), Sami Zayn should be coming as he was on the Abu Dhabi tour earlier this year: [www.youtube.com] )
Why is this dude mad? Cena never beat The Sheik, right?
Is the title on the line?
The Shiek isn’t even Arabian :)
he’s from Iran.
“Seriously, if you’ve missed the last ten years of wrestling, there’s your summarization. That is literally everything you need to know.”
Also some guy killed his wife and kid, but we don’t talk about it.
…and himself
That’s not wrestling….
WE DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT, CHECK OUR FOOTAGE THERE’S NO PROOF — WWE
Sorry, Cena. But in regards to Saudi Arabia it sounds like….YOUR TIME IS UP!
Cena will the overcome the stalled Mid-East peace process.
He’s totally gonna cut a pandering promo attempting to leech off King Abdullah’s face heat.
What a complete dipshit.
And fuck Saudi Arabia. Ass backwards pieces of shit.
lol, it’s clearly a joking/promoting article, dude. nothing wrong with it. him asking for a match with cena and calling it a suicidal idea gives that, if you didn’t notice.
Well, fuck you, you inbred redneck piece of shit.
And the Wrestlemania main event just booked itself…
I welcome Jhon Cena To Saudi Arabia , welcome welcome welcome
Adult males hate him because women and children like him? The ways of menfolk are mysterious and confusing to me.