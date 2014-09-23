Say Your Prayers: Hulk Hogan’s Campiest, Most Bizarre Career Moments

1. Wrestling is fake.
2. Hulk Hogan is responsible for some really terrible moments in wrestling history.
For every admittedly magical moment he provided us growing up, he’s provided some cringeworthy moments that remind us that we’re watching something that can get really stupid sometimes. These moments have gone from “hey, this is pretty stupid” to “I hope nobody walks in and sees me watching this. Yes, we can admit Hogan’s contributions, but if we can’t acknowledge the massive piles of sh*t he’s dumped onto the sport, then what’s the point of living through it?
So yes, here are Hogan’s fakest, campiest, most hard-to-explain moments in wrestling history.
The Twin Refs – Saturday Night Main Event, 1988 – This was supposed to be the most anticipated rematch of all time or something between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan. What we ended up getting was one of the screwiest endings of all time. Referee David Hebner made the three count (it was actually a four count I think) even though Hulk Hogan’s shoulders were up. Nobody knew what was going on. As it turned out, Ted DiBiase spent his millions to get a guy to get plastic surgery to look like David Hebner and be a crooked ref. In reality, David and Earl Hebner are twin brothers who I guess always wanted to be WWF referees. So naturally they played manufactured clones on TV. Classic DiBiase.
Hogan In Friday: The Prequel – Summerslam 1989 – So Hulk Hogan starred in a WWF-funded film called No Holds Barred and Tiny Lister was his main villain. So, to promote the movie, WWF had Lister show up to exact revenge on Hogan for beating him in the fake match they had during a movie. And also for Hogan claiming he was the star. This is basically the same as James Earl Jones showing up at Comic-Con to apologize to Mark Hamil for cutting off his hand and being a bad father.
Points here, though, for Lister’s manicured unibrow.
WWE King of the Ring 1993-Hulk Hogan vs Yokozuna by RatedROliveira
Communist Cameraman – King Of The Ring 1993 Hulk Hogan beat Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX in what was one of the most infuriating moments in wrestling history and went on to defend his title at King Of The Ring. Things were going as planned with Hogan doing his leg drop and going for the pin. Then a “Japanese cameraman” jumped on the apron to snap a pic of Hogan…but his camera exploded and apparently burned the Hulkster in the face, leading to him losing to the match. Because Hulk Goddamn Hogan can’t do a single clean job in the 20th century. I KNOW HE LOST TO WARRIOR AT MANIA JUST LET ME TELL MY JOKEZ.
Sumo Monster Truck Competition Hulk Hogan vs… by TheMizUploader
Andre The Giant’s Son Dies – Halloween Havoc 1995 – Guys. GUYS. Where do I begin? So a tall guy started showing up at Nitro and everyone was saying “he looks like a ghost,” because he was tall. So naturally this big guy was supposed to be Andre The Giant’s son coming to extract revenge on Hulk Hogan because in Hulk Hogan’s mind he killed Andre at WrestleMania 3. I honestly, literally think Hogan thinks Andre died the moment the ref counted to three at the Silverdome. Andre’s fake son, The Giant, would eventually face Hogan at Halloween Havoc but not before a pre-match monster truck battle from a rooftop. Because nothing says “I’m stronger than you” than two trucks doing 100% of the work.
After Hogan won the truck battle, Giant attacked him, but fell off the roof to his demise. Only to show up a few minutes later for the match. A match, I must mention, that ends with Hogan getting faux-double-penetrated by Giant and a mummy. *blink* *blink*
[i.imgur.com]
Zeus mouth-jizzing all over the microphone on the word “destroy,” followed by a Howard Dean scream, made my day. (3:55)
[s3-ec.buzzfed.com]
wow ..its crazy how someone can go from basically a god in the 80s to a fucking joke now a days ..I mean the hulkster could do no wrong back then ,the man walked on water to some kids and everyone loved him…then boom every one gets to really really know him and every one just laughs at him ..
see also: Flair, Ric
Everyone in the wrestling business gets laughed at eventually.
Unless they die first.
For Hogan specifically, I think part of why his reputation with the fans has taken a complete 180 is because most people who were not in the business knew how the business worked back in the 80s, and nowadays, we know full well that the shit he pulled was completely ridiculous and a slap in the face to a lot of the other guys in the locker room. It’s why we hate Cena now. The no-selling, the not putting guys over clean, etc.
That, and his WCW run before the formation of the NWO and after the Finger Poke of Doom (maybe a little before that, my memory of that period is pretty fuzzy) was mostly nonsense. And I never saw him in TNA, but I would imagine that contributes to this too.
Yeah, because people that think something is campy, over the top, or unbelievable in “wrasslin” should write a column about it??
The downside of our hyper-intrusive social media-driven modern celebrity culture is that there are no more heroes. Where we could once hold up an individual for their incredible feats of athleticism or supreme talent because we only knew them for that, we now find it incredibly easy to dismiss them for the fact that, in most cases, they are exactly like us; driven by base impulse and prone to acts of stupidity or miscalculation. We can’t have heroes because the people we used to believe represented the best of us are really just rest of us.
And also, dear God, the Dungeon of Doom segments. Honestly, there should be entire, semester-long college courses dedicated to the various nuances of THE Dungeon of Doom segment (“It’s not hot!). It would truly be a fascinating and amazing class.
I never could figure out the water not being hot thing. Did the Hulkster dip his hand in liquid nitrogen?
I use Chrome and Bing is my home page.
I could watch that Dungeon of Doom segment all day. It’s beautiful. I also recently watched a segment on Nitro where Hulk Hogan is near the end of his “I’M TURNING TO THE DARK SIDE TO FIGHT THE DUNGEON OF DOOM, BROTHER” phase, and this is what comes from it:
[imgur.com]
THIS WHOLE ANGLE
No Finger Poke of Doom?
that wasn’t exactly campy. It fit the plot of reuniting the two nWo camps with hollywood hogan as their champ and leader. What I mean is, they were intentionally overplaying that fall, it wasn’t supposed to be “serious.”
Or Hogan and Russo? For some reason I think of that and the Finger Poke of Doom as one event.
I cant explain this because I lived in CT as a kid so I was WWF for life, but I dont know how this gem didnt make it on the list…
[37.media.tumblr.com]
I almost just did a spit take all over my monitor in work LMAO
At his age, “What’s that smell?” is probably something ol’ Hulkster probably asks himself quite often these days.
God bless pro wrestling. The only industry that will allow me to say the sentence “I’ll never be able to watch that old man light his face on fire and lay on the ground bleeding without laughing my ass off” and not be considered (that much of) a horrible person
I won’t sit here and read how you speak ill of The Dungeon of Doom.
Long live The Dungeon of Doom!
Hogan also got a visual pin during the ref bump. That always bugged me as a kid.
Hindsight is 20/20 but given Warrior’s behavior, business conduct and ethics, I couldnt care less about Hogan not making Warrior look strong. None of this changes the fact that Hogan has never put people over clean, but im not about to cry for Warrior on that one.
This was a great list, but as we all know, hardly comprehensive. I was actually expecting another few pages, and was honestly surprised that it was only ten entries.
Hopefully it becomes the first in an ongoing series? Please?
Sometimes I would why the hell did I love WCW. Stuff like Robocop saves Sting, Kevin Nash playing Oz & Vinny Vegas, the Beach mini movie, the White Castle of Fear, the Dungeon of Doom and countless other things just makes me feel dumber for enjoying it. Damn I love when Tony calls the Yeti the Yetay.
I’d like to add this
I brought a buddy over and we had popcorn to watch that Road Wild PPV with Jay Leno, and we were super excited about the main event (although more so at Goldberg going beast mode on both nWos). Now, I’d probably shake my head at Leno twisting Hogan’s arm and Hulk having to sell it like death, which is a hilarious notion because HULK HOGAN.
I feel you, man.
@Dave M J They can never take the Goldberg run from us.
Try it again
[www.youtube.com]
I’ll see you one Yapapi strap match promo and raise you one Scott Pilgrim remix of said promo:
[www.youtube.com]
AH! IT’S NOT HOT!
Hogan running over the Rock in the ambulance being described as anything other than awesome? I just can’t even.
I can’t not love The Dungeon of Doom. Their too awesome.
The first video from Main Event makes me desperately miss heel-sympathetic color announcers. Ventura and The Brain added so much to my love of professional wrestling growing up.
Disappointed that the clip of the Giant-Hogan-Yeti “altercation” isn’t on here. Hogan being Lucky Pierre for a pair of giants could, and probably should, begin and end any retrospective of his career.
yu re big jerk, communist, socialist, jerk. Hulk Hogan ended cold war with 24inch pythons and vitamins and prayers. Lick a bungole, opinionated jerkh0le. Hulk Hogan is great at wrestling and acting. Eat a butt.
Hahaha
You dumb fuckers donyt know shit Hogan put wrestling on main stream media without Hogan you wouldn’t be watching shit,all you morons are are shitbags go fuck eachother never will be,s