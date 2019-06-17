Scarlett Bordeaux Spoke Out About Being Grabbed By A Fan At AAA

06.17.19 2 hours ago

AAA

Wrestling doesn’t have an incredibly long history of treating women with respect, so in this day and age when something unfortunate happens in that regard, it’s perhaps especially embarrassing because it feels like an old stereotype is being validated, in a time when we’d like to think it’s an exception. On the other hand, misogyny and sexism still run rampant in basically all industries, so the sad truth is that we should probably never be surprised (which is obviously not the same thing as saying that we should never speak out.

To get specific, on Saturday night, Impact star and independent wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux was wrestling for Mexico’s AAA promotion, tagging with Lady Shani and Taya Valkyrie against Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra, and Tessa Blanchard. After landing on the floor and using the barrier to help herself stand up, she was grabbed from behind by a man in the front row, who pulled her towards him until Lady Shani pulled her away. Here’s a GIF of the incident from Twitter:

