Scarlett Bordeaux Addressed Sexiness In Wrestling And Her Plans In Impact

01.29.19 3 hours ago

Impact Wrestling

If you’ve been reading my recaps of Impact Wrestling, you know that I have mixed feelings about Scarlett Bordeaux. Her mix of questionable character motivation, overt sexuality, and not having any actual matches has led me to theorize that she might be the Devil, and eventually to give up on that idea and just get kind of mad about her. So I was interested to check out her interview with Wrestling Inc‘s podcast WINCLY. She frames the overt sexuality of her character as something she wants to do (which is clearly the case from her work outside Impact) and which she’s grateful Impact is allowing, because that wasn’t always certain:

