Per Sean Ross Sapp , the 57-year old Steiner collapsed during pre-tapes. Pro Wrestling Sheet added that he was attended to by paramedics and was taken to the emergency room. Although no cause for the collapse has been shared, Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer both tweeted updates from the hospital to let fans know the Big Bad Booty Daddy is “okay” and, “under great care.”

Scary news from Friday night’s Impact Wrestling TV taping as wrestling legend Scott Steiner collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital, where he’s currently recovering.

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support. — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 7, 2020

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

Steiner made his debut for the company in 2006, and despite being almost 60 years old he’s remained active in the ring. His most recent Impact appearance was teaming with Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Unbreakable event back in August. He also recently popped up on the NWA’s YouTube show Powerrr to align himself with Nick Aldis’ Strictly Business faction, and even wrestled Aron Stevens for the National Heavyweight Championship at NWA’s Hard Times pay-per-view.

Our thoughts and well-wishes go out to Big Poppa Pump for a full and speedy recovery, and that he’ll be back on our television screens Steiner Reclining people and making us laugh with his complex understanding of mathematics.

UPDATE: PWinsider says Steiner is in stable condition today, but undergoing a heart procedure later. We’ll keep you updated on any developments.