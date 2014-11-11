Screeching Weasel Is Trying To Get Its Female Fans To Fight CM Punk In Real Life

Screeching Weasel may have officially done the least punk thing of all time.
Back in 2011, lead singer Ben ‘Weasel’ Foster punched two women during the Chicago-based band’s SXSW show in Austin. As the story goes, a drunk, female fan had thrown a beer and ice cubes at him, so Weasel offered to fight her. He punched her in the face, then started taking swings at the club owner for trying to pull him away. If you’re a Screeching Weasel fan who has popped by to cry “allegedly” and explain why he was totally justified in punching ladies in the face, here’s the video.
News of the incident made the rounds and found itself in the lap of CM Punk, a pro wrestler whose three greatest interests might be “Chicago,” “punk music” and “not punching women in the face.” His tweet was effective and to-the-point:
Years later, Ben Weasel has decided to organize a cadre of women and fans who agree with his “it’s fine that I hit those women” stance and have them challenge CM Punk to a fight on-stage in Chicago. Typing that sentence makes it feel even stupider than it is. Here’s Weasel’s post from the band’s Facebook page which is an incredible combination of white knight accusations, incorrect assumptions about a pro wrestler, and War Machine-esque delusion
Okay gang, CM Punk’s been running his mouth again and it’s time to teach him a lesson. Who’s CM Punk, you ask (along with the rest of the world)? Some washed up, burnt-out, has-been former wrestler who’s been reduced to hanging out on Twitter challenging guys half his size to fist fights, that’s who. I wish I was joking.
Yours truly was targeted by the big goof when he saw a YouTube video purportedly showing me hitting two women while on stage in Austin TX a few years ago. In fact I was hugging those ladies with my fists, not that it’s any of his business. But the slobbering nitwit still challenged me to a fight, I guess so women will feel like he’s a really great guy.
Well, guess what? I don’t believe our female fans are delicate flowers in need of the protection of some oily mouth-breather who runs around in his underwear pretending to fight other men for a living. I think you ladies can hold your own. Heck, I KNOW you can.
So I’m challenging all our female fans – including all our M-F transgender fans – to stand up with us on stage at our show in Chicago on 11/22 and challenge the big goon to a fight. He thinks it’s so easy to slug a chick? Let’s see him try!
This is not a joke. If you’re up to the challenge and can throw a solid punch, or even just kick a gym-muscled bully in his shriveled-up, steroid-ravaged nuts, post in this thread. Our road manager Kotton will contact you if we can use your help.
Let’s shut this buffoon’s mouth once and for all!
Please share this post!
Aside from Weasel doing the least imaginable amount of research and assuming spindly, Straight Edge, comic book writing CM Punk is a massive Ryback type, the language used here makes it easy to see who’s in the wrong. “Purportedly showed me hitting two women.” Purportedly? What, did they CGI it? “Hugging those ladies with my fists.” “Women will feel like he’s a really great guy.” “I don’t believe our female fans are delicate flowers.” I didn’t think I’d ever see a Facebook status vaping and wearing a fedora, but here we are. I don’t think the simplicity of punching a woman was the issue, man.
We’ll keep you updated. If you go to the show, please let us know if CM Punk shows up and knees anybody in the face.
It seems that this dude went to the Nancy Grace School of Wrestling Research.
Chris Brown and this guy should hang out.
Ben Weasel has always been a prick dating back to the 90’s. He’s infamous in Chicago for being a dickbag…
This is most certainly the kind of person who just needs to be shot in the head
lol give me a break. He turns around and shovepunches someone in the upper chest. He probably doesn’t even know it’s a chick seeing as how his back was turned.
Fans should’nt be allowed on stage like that anymore, and they need better security. Last thing we need is another Dimebag or Randy Blythe scenario
1) The person who went to grab him from behind is the owner of the club if you bothered to read that in what Brandon wrote.
2) For the sake of argument, I will give you that he might not have known it was a girl behind him, but he obviously saw who he was taking a swing at in the crowd in front of him. I’ve been in bands, and I know it can be hard to see the crowd from the stage sometimes, but there’s no excuse for that.
@Romosexual Chocolate I’m just going to assume you are trolling. All you need to do is see the way this asshole writes to understand he’s a horrible piece of shit. Hell, first thing he did after punching those two women and being restrained was look for cheers from his audience
@TheFakeMSol
I typically do not read the articles with peoples opinions when there is actual video footage to allow me to form my own opinion first
Well, the part I’m pointing out is a fact, so opinions aside, you had your facts wrong.
I don’t think “in the face” means what you think it means
He swings at the first woman in the face. He throws weak baby punches at the neck and sides of the second woman.
Is she off camera?
holy crap, her face was right there, I thought he was sort of lunging/punching at someone further into the crowd
that was a haymaker
Two options
a) “Sorry I don’t fight women, so I’ve asked my wife to fill in”.
b) A certain lucky somebody is going to appear in their very own Thor story!
I feel like AJ would destroy Weasel. I would also pay sixty dollars to see the fight live on PPV.
“In fact I was hugging those ladies with my fists”
Now I want to fight the guy. What a fucking shithead.
You can’t hug with nuclear arms.
I hit some women so now I want other women to fight for me against a guy who called me out for hitting women. Seems reasonable.
Thank god I never got that Screeching Weasel tattoo I wanted in high school. Ben Weasel has spent the last 5+ years pissing away any good will I still had towards him.
Who’s Ben Weasel you ask (along with the rest of the world)? Some washed up, burnt-out, has-been punk musician grasping for any modicum of relevancy he may still have.
If someone states clearly “Wanna fight?” and you write a long screed on Facebook in reply? That’s super weak. That’s not how this works, right? The only answers are “Yeah”, ” Naw, man. We’re cool?” or just throwing a punch.
A long screed *three years* after the fight request, no less
A long screed three years after the fight request *petitioning his lady fans to fight in his stead* no less, no less.
“Pro Wrestling is more real than punk rock”
-A reply in the original Facebook post.
Ben Weasel is reaching. Did anyone read his long-winded, unfunny response to what happened in Australia with Fat Mike of NOFX recently?
Yup, and that’s exactly why he’s trying to gain attention from this dumbass stunt.
Take it from Brandon, he knows from being threatened by wrasslers. ;)
truth (unfortunately)
Ben Weasel is the ultimate heel.
Maybe THIS is why Veronica hates him.
Ben Weasel challenge me to MORTAL KOMBAT and you won’t last a second.
I think I’m in love with the woman in the header picture standing behind the crying fan. Looks like she’s bored out of her mind.
“So I’m challenging all our female fans – including all our M-F transgender fans”
Tasteful.
Brandon, aren’t you the one who always argued that if you try and attack a wrestler during a show they’re justified in beating the shit out of you? Does that not extend to musicians?
What does any of that have to do with hitting women?
Hey!
Any one half of Punk’s size would be a dwarf. Is this guy a dwarf?
Obviously this guys behaviour is deplorable and the video is pretty damning (though not entirely unsurprising for a punk gig) but based on the guys Facebook post, dang it if I don’t like the cut of his job.
*jib. Fuck you.
it’s okay JC Chasez
“who’s been reduced to hanging out on Twitter challenging guys half his size to fist fights” He kind of nailed that part though.
i’ve thought ben weasel has been a prick ever since he spent 20 minutes on his podcast shit-talking a band i’m friends with while completely ignoring the fact that his band is basically a mediocre ramones ripoff.
“Hey Punk…I’ll think about it!”
I thought the Screeching Weasel in the title was a description of the person challenging Punk to a fight.
Is this dude ever remotely aware of what a giant pussy he is? Literally asking his female fans to fight physical fights for him? Jesus christ…
im sure ben Is really interested with all your comments. well, maybe one or two…..maybe
It appears that CM Punk did not show up. Ben Weasel will simply have to stew in his guilt, rage and idiocy for another 3 years until his next bad revenge idea comes around.