Seth Rollins Doubled Down On His Comments About WWE And Its Critics

WWE

On Sunday, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins started making statements on Twitter in defense of the company for which he provides services as an independent contractor that were clearly intended to draw attention. The internet drama then became mostly a spat between Rollins and NJPW’s Will Ospreay about workrate. Baron Corbin got involved! Unaffiliated wrestlers made fun of this whole thing!

Now this PR beef has moved off of Twitter to include an appearance by the Beastslayer on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in which he further defended WWE against critics.