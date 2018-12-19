Seth Rollins Named His Dream Opponent From NJPW

12.19.18 1 hour ago

WWE

The exclusivity of WWE contracts means we never get to see current WWE Superstars face opponents from other major promotions, no matter how much we fans might fantasize about it. Of course the wrestlers themselves are free to fantasize too, and it’s always interesting to hear which wrestlers outside of WWE have caught the attention of the ones within. In a recent Q&A at ACE Comic-Con in Chicago, Seth Rollins was asked about his non-WWE dream opponent, and his answer may not have been that surprising, but it was a good one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSALL INKENNY OMEGANJPWSETH ROLLINSWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP