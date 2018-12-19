Seth Rollins Named His Dream Opponent From NJPW

WWE

The exclusivity of WWE contracts means we never get to see current WWE Superstars face opponents from other major promotions, no matter how much we fans might fantasize about it. Of course the wrestlers themselves are free to fantasize too, and it’s always interesting to hear which wrestlers outside of WWE have caught the attention of the ones within. In a recent Q&A at ACE Comic-Con in Chicago, Seth Rollins was asked about his non-WWE dream opponent, and his answer may not have been that surprising, but it was a good one.