The exclusivity of WWE contracts means we never get to see current WWE Superstars face opponents from other major promotions, no matter how much we fans might fantasize about it. Of course the wrestlers themselves are free to fantasize too, and it’s always interesting to hear which wrestlers outside of WWE have caught the attention of the ones within. In a recent Q&A at ACE Comic-Con in Chicago, Seth Rollins was asked about his non-WWE dream opponent, and his answer may not have been that surprising, but it was a good one.
Seth Rollins Named His Dream Opponent From NJPW
There is one comment
*pushes glasses up over bridge of nose*
The best I can figure, the only time they’ve even been in the ring together was just over 10 years ago, according to the Cagematch database, on November 8, 2008, at ROH Bound by Hate in Markham, Ontario.
It was Bryan Danielson vs. Tyler Black vs. Kenny Omega in a 3 Way Dance. Danielson tapped Omega to Cattle Mutilation in about 15 minutes.
As I looked it up, the card also featured a massive style clash world title match with Nigel defending against Necro Butcher, a nice Steenerico/Briscoes tag title match, and Austin Aries/Jimmy Jacobs in a brutal dog collar match.
I mean, in case you have an Honor Club subscription or something and wanted to watch it.