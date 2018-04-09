WWE

WrestleMania 34 opened with an exciting triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and the defending the Miz. Using the power of the Night King, probably, Rollins picked up the victory and the title.

Seth Rollins’ win came after months of hard work and great wrestling on Raw. He recently handed John Cena his first clean loss on Monday night in years and spent the most time anyone has spent wrestling a single match on Raw in the show’s history on the same night, for CrossFit Jesus’ sake!

The Kingslayer’s win at Mania added his name to the history books once again because it made him WWE’s 19th Grand Slam Champion, an accomplishment last achieved by Randy Orton at Fastlane. That means Rollins has won the tag team championship and three singles (a primary and two tertiary) championships. He’s the last member of the Shield to reach Grand Slam Champ status (which is wild, because he was the first Shield member to become a world champion), and every one of his championship reigns has been memorable.

So while that IC match is still fresh in our minds, before the sure-to-be-eventful Monday Night Raw Rollins after WrestleMania, let’s take the time to take a look back at Seth Rollins’ title wins.