Seth Rollins Called Brock Lesnar “An Industry Killer”

Seth Rollins already had one of the greatest Mania moments of all time at WrestleMania 31, when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and then became the WWE Champion. Now after relinquishing that title due to injury, taking time off, and returning for another long journey to the top (this time as a babyface), he’s about to face Lesnar one-on-one for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 35. Rollins gave an interview about all of this to Yahoo Sports, and he had some harsh words about Lesnar, who has only occasionally appeared on WWE TV since he’s had the belt.

