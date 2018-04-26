Seth Rollins Talked About WWE Letting Him Bring Back The Curb Stomp

WWE

Intercontinental Champion (and Grand Slam Champion) Seth Rollins is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to defend his Title in a Fatal Four-way against Finn Bálor, the Miz, and Samoa Joe. As commentary loves to point out, odds aren’t that good for a champion in a match with that many guys.

Fortunately, Seth will go into that Saudi Arabian ring with one of his most powerful weapons at his disposal, a finishing move that was banned for nearly three years until it returned this January: the Curb Stomp.

Speaking to Newsweek, Seth was reluctant to give away all the details, but his excitement at being allowed to do the move again was clear:

You know, I can’t divulge the entire story. Maybe some other time. It’ll be good for a DVD or a Network special or something like that. I will say that I was very happy to see it come back. It wasn’t a long-term plan, I knew way in advance, but I was happy to get it back. That is another thing this year that really put me on a very good trajectory. It felt good, man. The surprise in the audience and the reaction I got online was really cool, too. I’m glad to take it around the world now, it’s been a good experience.

The whole Newsweek interview is worth a look. Seth also talks about the general arc of his career, WWE’s recent attempts to reunite the Shield, and why he hasn’t spoken to Dean Ambrose lately (but it’s fine).