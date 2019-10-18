Seth Rollins Won’t Be Captaining ‘Team Hogan’ At Crown Jewel After All

It’s amazing the things you have to do when you’re WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. On the Raw “Season Premiere,” Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan announced that they’re fighting by proxy at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. Since the beloved Nature Boy and the widely reviled Hulkster are too decrepit to have a match of their own, it’ll be a five-on-five tag match between Team Flair and Team Hogan. Seth Rollins was revealed as the captain of Hogan’s team, while Randy Orton is captaining for Flair.



However, the following Sunday was Hell in a Cell, where Seth had his disastrous match with the Fiend Bray Wyatt. Naturally, WWE decided to redo that fiasco as a Fall-Count-Anywhere Match in Saudi Arabia. At that point everyone was wondering how Seth would manage to have what’s presumably going to be a brutal match against the demonic fiend, and also lead a self-proclaimed-racist’s team in a ten-man tag.

We can now confirm that he will not be pulling double duty. A “WWE Now” breaking news video has announced that Seth will not be captaining Team Hogan. The video doesn’t specifically say that he’s been pulled from the match altogether, but that seems to be everyone’s assumption, and I agree that it makes the most sense. There’s no word on who will be the new Captain of Team Hogan, but hopefully it’s not anybody who will be too damaged by association with the old man’s reputation.