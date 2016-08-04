Seth Rollins recently stopped by Atlanta’s Bailey and Southside radio show to promote the WWE brand extension, and, of course, talk about his incredible turn in Sharknado 4. During the interview, Rollins was grilled about ‘Wrestler’s Court,’ and the the rumor that Roman Reigns was ‘forced’ to apologize to the WWE locker room after his suspension for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy. The whole thing sounded a bit hinky at the time, and if you got that feeling, welp, you were right.

Rollins said that the stories of the Wrestler’s Court are pretty much true, and before social media and WWE became a publicly traded company, the locker room would police themselves when someone would step on another’s toes. This didn’t apply to the Roman Reigns suspension, however. When asked if Rollins was present for the apology and Wrestler’s Court session:

No no no, that’s misunderstood. Roman addressed the locker room, just as a locker room leader, he was a guy who wanted to talk about the situation. That was not a Wrestler’s Court situation at all. The Wrestler’s Court is more of a lighthearted affair, this was strictly a professional thing between him and the company.

He went on to say that these days court is held over silly things, like someone stealing another’s spot in catering. So yeah, probably not for adderballin’ in his down time.

You can watch the full interview below: