Seth Rollins‘ second Universal Championship reign has seen a portion of the WWE fanbase turn on the Beastslayer, even before the widely disliked ending to his Hell In A Cell main event. A significant reason for that is that Rollins keeps making public statements that rub people the wrong way, from his comments about Jon Moxley leaving the company to a Twitter fight with Will Ospreay that he somehow lost to shots at fans who criticize WWE on social media. Rollins has also been talking about All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega, and recently clarified that his comments came both a place of respect for the other wrestler and a place of trying to make interesting headlines.