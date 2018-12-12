YouTube

Brock Lesnar is WWE Universal champion yet again, and not much has changed in the three months or so between him dropping the belt to Roman Reigns and winning it back again at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar has wrestled twice since August — both wins against Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan — and that fact appears to have irked one of WWE’s workhorses, Seth Rollins.

Rollins, who literally wrestled more in one night than Lesnar did over nearly a year, recently spoke to Rock 105.3, where he laid out his problems with Lesnar’s part-time schedule, per Wrestling Inc.: