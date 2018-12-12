Brock Lesnar is WWE Universal champion yet again, and not much has changed in the three months or so between him dropping the belt to Roman Reigns and winning it back again at Crown Jewel.
Lesnar has wrestled twice since August — both wins against Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan — and that fact appears to have irked one of WWE’s workhorses, Seth Rollins.
Rollins, who literally wrestled more in one night than Lesnar did over nearly a year, recently spoke to Rock 105.3, where he laid out his problems with Lesnar’s part-time schedule, per Wrestling Inc.:
So he is insulted by the company right? I mean they are the ones who agreed to the terms of Brock’s deal and also are the ones telling Rollins when and where to show up.
Thats how they have to do it, though. These guys aren’t stupid
I really don’t understand the thinking with keeping the title on Brock. I get that as a UFC fighter and potential champion, he can maybe attract a segment of the audience that likes fighting but not WWE. But I imagine at this point, with all the crossover between the two already in place, that segment of the population is getting narrower and narrower. How many “new” fans is Brock going to attract?
But more to the point, the arrangement with Lesnar means you have (1) a flagship show with no champion, (2) a roster (like Rollins) with low morale or a disinterest in performing to their best (why kill yourself for a dwindling audience when you won’t get the push anyway?), and (3) an audience desperate for new fresh blood (Strowman, McIntyre, Big E, Rollins, Ambrose, Balor, or my personal choice for a push, Elias) getting further and further jaded by the sisyphean booking and choosing to get their entertainment elsewhere.
I know this sounds like “old man yells at cloud,” but the talent is sitting in the locker room, waiting for a chance. What’s more, these are the doldrums for wrestling. It’s the holiday season, and wrestling this time of year always sucks. That’s why this would be the perfect time to push someone new or try a new or innovative story line! If they suck, no one’s watching and it can all be swept under the rug. If they succeed, you just made yourself a new superstar you can push/exploit. If only someone in creative had the tater tots to make this move.
They’re afraid to push new stars, which is stupid because the worst that can happen is fans get pissy and don’t buy-in, but WWE has proven with Reigns that that doesn’t matter