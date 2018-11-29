The landscape of WWE’s Monday Night Raw changed dramatically after Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship. It makes sense that the loss of one of the company’s biggest stars for the foreseeable future would result in big changes to certain storylines, and a new backstage report gives us some specifics of how that happened.
We know a Dean Ambrose heel turn against the Shield was in the works for a while, but WrestleVotes reports that his initial attack on Seth Rollins was originally meant to have championship picture consequences that didn’t end up playing out. It turns out Ambrose’s attack was supposed to cause Rollins to lose the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins was supposed to lose the title to Elias in what would have been the former Drifter’s first championship win in WWE.
“I said, ‘WWTSEGAAP stands for: Who wants to stunt Elias’ growth as a performer?’”
You wrote “cause Rollins” the title instead of “cost Rollin”.
/that guy
Well if Rollins was going to lose it to anybody on Raw, I’d like it to be Elias. Though now that Elias is edging towards being a face, I guess it’ll be more difficult for them to feud.
They don’t need to feud, Elias can answer an open challenge. It won’t be as good as having Dolph answer it again but still kinda cool.
yeah i wouldve liked to see that
Well yeah, but we have the feeling that any open challenge is going to be wrecked by Dean-O. So while that would be the ideal way for Elias to win it, may not be viable at the moment.