WWE

The landscape of WWE’s Monday Night Raw changed dramatically after Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship. It makes sense that the loss of one of the company’s biggest stars for the foreseeable future would result in big changes to certain storylines, and a new backstage report gives us some specifics of how that happened.

We know a Dean Ambrose heel turn against the Shield was in the works for a while, but WrestleVotes reports that his initial attack on Seth Rollins was originally meant to have championship picture consequences that didn’t end up playing out. It turns out Ambrose’s attack was supposed to cause Rollins to lose the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins was supposed to lose the title to Elias in what would have been the former Drifter’s first championship win in WWE.