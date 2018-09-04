Seth Rollins Got Cut Up After Being Thrown Through A Van Window On Raw

#WWE Raw #WWE
09.04.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

WWE

Monday’s Raw was, well, I’ll let Brandon give you the details on the slog that was the first 3-hour WWE show post-All In on his ever-awaited Best And Worst, but the basic gist was, “it wasn’t good.”

The show was bookended by “empty the locker room” segments featuring Braun Strowman and his new friends Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre beefing with The Shield. The first resulted in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose being “arrested” and taken to a local precinct where at, like, 9 p.m. local time they managed to see a judge and get processed.

Anyways, they show back up at the end to protect Finn Bálor from a beatdown at the hands of Strowman and McZigg, only to have every heel in the locker room (including Drew Gulak!!!!) come out and beat them up by flipping The Damned Numbers Game™ on its head. In that resulting attack, one member of The Shield took a hellacious bump as Seth Rollins got thrown through the police van window that The Shield had apparently commandeered in order to return to Raw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSSETH ROLLINSWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP