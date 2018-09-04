Seth Rollins Got Cut Up After Being Thrown Through A Van Window On Raw

WWE

Monday’s Raw was, well, I’ll let Brandon give you the details on the slog that was the first 3-hour WWE show post-All In on his ever-awaited Best And Worst, but the basic gist was, “it wasn’t good.”

The show was bookended by “empty the locker room” segments featuring Braun Strowman and his new friends Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre beefing with The Shield. The first resulted in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose being “arrested” and taken to a local precinct where at, like, 9 p.m. local time they managed to see a judge and get processed.

Anyways, they show back up at the end to protect Finn Bálor from a beatdown at the hands of Strowman and McZigg, only to have every heel in the locker room (including Drew Gulak!!!!) come out and beat them up by flipping The Damned Numbers Game™ on its head. In that resulting attack, one member of The Shield took a hellacious bump as Seth Rollins got thrown through the police van window that The Shield had apparently commandeered in order to return to Raw.