Seth Rollins Says There’s Still ‘Lots Of Room’ For A Shield Reunion

WWE Network

Back in October of 2017, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns finally, officially reunited as The Shield on Monday Night Raw ahead of the TLC pay-per-view. Then, after only one full televised appearance as the group, Roman Reigns got sick and had to be replaced by Kurt Angle (pictured). Then Triple H randomly joined the group for a night. As soon as Reigns was well, Ambrose suffered an arm injury that still has him on the shelf. Was the Shield reunion cursed?

In an interview with App, the architect of this group of pro wrestling mercenaries laid out exactly what happened, and clarified that there’s still so much that can be done to get them back together.