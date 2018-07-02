Seth Rollins Says There’s Still ‘Lots Of Room’ For A Shield Reunion

07.02.18 4 Comments

Back in October of 2017, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns finally, officially reunited as The Shield on Monday Night Raw ahead of the TLC pay-per-view. Then, after only one full televised appearance as the group, Roman Reigns got sick and had to be replaced by Kurt Angle (pictured). Then Triple H randomly joined the group for a night. As soon as Reigns was well, Ambrose suffered an arm injury that still has him on the shelf. Was the Shield reunion cursed?

In an interview with App, the architect of this group of pro wrestling mercenaries laid out exactly what happened, and clarified that there’s still so much that can be done to get them back together.

“It really started off great, I thought. The reconciliation over the summer, myself and Ambrose winning tag team titles, and then bringing Roman into the fold was really well done and a lot of fun and exciting. And then, you know, the mumps happened, and there’s nothing you can really do about that, so that threw a real wrench into the plans. And Ambrose got hurt, so what can you do? That’s part of the business, that’s part of the game. “One thing that’s exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that’s cool to see. If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven’t done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it’s just stuff happens, you can’t predict those variables of people getting sick or injured.”

