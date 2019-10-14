Several WWE Superstars Were Drafted To Raw Or Smackdown Offscreen This Weekend

WWE began its 2019 draft, in which executives from USA and Fox chose wrestlers for Raw and Smackdown, respectively, this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The draft will conclude on the Monday, October 14, episode of Raw. This weekend, however, WWE revealed that several of its wrestlers were drafted offscreen between the two shows.



The WWE.com article titled Crews among additional picks as Raw and SmackDown continue to build their rosters stated that after Smackdown was over, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Tamina, The B-Team, and former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak (who was previously on the 205 Live roster) were chosen by the blue brand. Raw chose EC3, Eric Young, and Sin Cara. Sin Cara had been out of action with an injury for a while and started wrestling again on house shows earlier this fall, but has yet to reappear on WWE TV.

Four wrestlers who were eligible to be drafted on Friday weren’t chosen by either brand on Smackdown or online. Akira Tozawa, Cesaro, Chad Gable, and Humberto Carrillo are all now free agents. (If this ends up motivating them to form a stable, they could quickly achieve world domination.)

You can see who is eligible to be drafted on the next Monday Night Raw here. Meanwhile, after these picks, here are the Raw and Smackdown rosters:

Raw:

Becky Lynch

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Prophets

Sin Cara

EC3

Eric Young

Smackdown