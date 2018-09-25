Shaul Guerrero Joins WOW Women Of Wrestling As Ring Announcer

Melonhead Photo

WOW – Women of Wrestling is taping for AXS TV on October 10-11 in Los Angeles, and they’re bringing some new faces to their new channel. The promotion recently signed Impact Knockouts Champion and all-around cool hoss Tessa Blanchard, and just announced via press release that another performer with an impressive pro wrestling pedigree, Shaul Guerrero, will replace series creator David McLane as ring announcer.

McLane, also the creator of and ring announcer for GLOW, said he discovered Guerrero while attending Lucha Underground tapings. “I was standing near the back of the arena and heard a powerful, dynamic voice in the ring. I had no clue at the time that it was Shaul Guerrero. I just knew whoever it was needed to be the new ring announcer of WOW.”

The daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, Shaul, as Raquel Diaz, was the longest reigning FCW Divas Champion shortly before WWE deactivated that title when they transitioned their developmental system to NXT. Since she left WWE in 2014, her presence has been felt whenever her husband, Aiden English, does a tribute frog splash to his late father-in-law. Guerrero herself has remained in the wrestling world as a commentator and host on the indies.

“I’m excited to continue to build my own legacy in the world of wrestling,” Guerrero said in a statement released by AXS TV. “Working with WOW is a dream come true, and a bit of a twist of fate that David McLane is passing the mic to me—my Uncle Mando trained the GLOW girls back in the ‘80s for David.”