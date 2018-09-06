Every now and then, someone asks Shawn Michaels about returning for one more match, because in professional wrestling, no one is allowed to stay retired. Michaels always says no and he always gives the same reason, and despite this, he gets asked about it in pretty much every interview. Michaels does return to the WWE ring occasionally, but it’s always to cut a promo and then leave.

This year’s round of HBK rumors, however, might have a little more weight behind them than usual, and he’s even left the door open for a return in recent interviews, just not with a current star. According to Dave Meltzer, there are rumblings that a Michaels return match is in the works for WWE’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia in November for an ethically-questionable event.

“The working idea internally right now is that Michaels is coming out of retirement,” Meltzer said, per SE Scoops. “Right now it is not for a singles match, and it is targeted, if not scheduled, for Saudi Arabia on 11/2.”