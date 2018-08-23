It’s been more than eight years since Shawn Michaels laced up his boots at WrestleMania in an epic showdown with the Undertaker. No matter how much time has passed, though, the Heartbreak Older Gentleman (when you cut the ponytail, you lose kid status) hasn’t stopped getting asked about a potential return to the ring.
To date, he hasn’t pulled a Ric Flair, or really any wrestling legend who “retired” and gotten inside the squared circle for a match of his own. He apparently had an opportunity to at WrestleMania 33 against AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins has been vocal about wanting a tilt with the legend should he make the trek back out to the ring one more time.
While Michaels gave very specific conditions on what it would take to drag him out of retirement, he spoke with Inside the Ropes recently on the topic yet again. Fans can’t expect Michaels to step into the ring with a guy like the 32-year-old Rollins, but an older vet perhaps? He didn’t exactly shut the door on the idea of wrestling someone closer to his age.
No one talks about it because there’s no allure to seeing a crummier, less athletic version of a match that we can see on the WWE Network at any time. Not that I begrudge Shawn that opinion or option. It’s just the interest lies in him in a dream match against someone like AJ, D-Bry, or Seth. He’s right, nostalgia stuff like the Triple H/Sting run in is fun. And that’s fine if it’s all there is.
If I’m HBK, I just stay retired. Enjoy the laid back life with his family, and always leave us wanting more.
Rollins is 32. And conpared to most of the “new era” guys, is young.
This is what happens when you’ve been concerned with giving old guys the big spots instead of making and putting over new stars.
If only to see Shelton Benjamin get kicked in the face again