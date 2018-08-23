YouTube

It’s been more than eight years since Shawn Michaels laced up his boots at WrestleMania in an epic showdown with the Undertaker. No matter how much time has passed, though, the Heartbreak Older Gentleman (when you cut the ponytail, you lose kid status) hasn’t stopped getting asked about a potential return to the ring.

To date, he hasn’t pulled a Ric Flair, or really any wrestling legend who “retired” and gotten inside the squared circle for a match of his own. He apparently had an opportunity to at WrestleMania 33 against AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins has been vocal about wanting a tilt with the legend should he make the trek back out to the ring one more time.

While Michaels gave very specific conditions on what it would take to drag him out of retirement, he spoke with Inside the Ropes recently on the topic yet again. Fans can’t expect Michaels to step into the ring with a guy like the 32-year-old Rollins, but an older vet perhaps? He didn’t exactly shut the door on the idea of wrestling someone closer to his age.