Shimmer Women Athletes

With the second Mae Young Classic underway and the Evolution PPV fast approaching, there’s been a lot of buzz about women’s wrestling in WWE recently. But today we got some cool news from the indie world, because Shimmer Women Athletes has officially launched its own streaming service, StreamShimmer.com. The company announced via press release that they will continue their DVD series, but will now make their shows more accessible in the via the streaming website, their new Stream Shimmer Roku App, and soon other options including Amazon Fire TV.

When Shimmer was founded in 2005, the Chicago-based company provided a unique platform in North America, a promotion in which women wrestlers could showcase their skills and entertain people without being objectified. Thirteen years later, there are way more opportunities for female wrestlers in the U.S., and Shimmer still puts on fun shows full of women who tend to also work for larger companies. Among the more well-known significant performers they’ve hosted at one time or another are Beth Phoenix, Candice LeRae, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Bayley, Asuka, Rosemary, Ruby Riott, Dakota Kai, and Sarah Logan.

Shimmer joins the growing list of all-women’s wrestling promotions in the U.S. and elsewhere with streaming services, along with their sister promotion Shine Wrestling on WWN Live, Rise Wrestling’s Rise Ascent, British indie Pro Wrestling: EVE’s EVE On Demand, Tokyo Joshi Pro on DDT Universe, World Wonder Ring Stardom’s Stardom World, Meiko Satomura’s Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling on Sendai Global, and more.