promotional photo via @woundedowllufisto on Instagram

Veteran indie wrestler LuFisto posted very serious news on her web site on Thursday. It was her birthday, and after she made a rather grave Instagram post to mark the occasion, fans and friends were asking what was wrong, she said. Stating that hiding something can only make things worse, she admitted that she’s recently been diagnosed with cancer.

I have cervical cancer. They found the cells last week and I need to get a surgery to remove them… Not the burning thing, a surgery. Although it is not a big procedure for now, I still have to go under the knife and honestly, I’m not too thrilled about it. I know I’ve been distant to family and friends and I feel I haven’t been as productive anywhere because I’m too much in my head. The cells being very close to the uterus so they also need to take samples to check if the disease did not get in there. Today, I was also told that my insurance was not covering the whole procedure and it is way too overpriced for something that is supposed to be simple. It is probably the Canadian in me that can’t understand why people’s health is treated the same way as if you would buy a used car in the United States… I’m extremely upset and at this point, I don’t even know what will happen. I’m trying to get answers from the hospital about the costs and options but I keep getting no answers. “We will call you back!” They never do. When they did, they didn’t even have the right information. Also, if they find bad cells in the uterus, I will need a full hysterectomy to prevent the disease to spread anywhere else. Not that I want to get into the “vagina” too much but, hysterectomy means that they will remove everything on the inside if you don’t know the medical term.

In addition to being the current Shine Wrestling Champion, LuFisto has also worked with Shimmer Women Athletes, Women Superstars Uncensored, and Combat Zone Wrestling. In 2006, she defeated Kevin Steen (the future Kevin Owens) to become the first ever female CZW Iron Man Champion, a title she held onto for 154 days. With more than 20 years in the ring, LuFisto has accumulated more accomplishments than we have space to list here.

From her post, it sounds like a lot of things are still up in the air, and she’ll probably offer fans an update when she knows more. We at With Spandex wish LuFisto all the best in this rough time, and we’re hoping for the best possible health outcome that will allow her to keep wrestling for as long as she wants and see years of good health after that.