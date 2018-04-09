Shinsuke Nakamura Took A Sore Loss To AJ Styles At WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
04.08.18 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles met on Sunday night for Styles’ WWE Championship in the co-main event at WrestleMania 34 and after months of hype (and swerves as to whether we’d get this match one-on-one) the two did not disappoint, even though many hoped for them to get a bit more time.

Nakamura’s entrance was, as expected, incredible featuring a guitarist, drummer, and lots of violinists performing his theme as he did his dance down the ramp (and in a new jacket and pants).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSAJ STYLESSHINSUKE NAKAMURAWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 7 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP