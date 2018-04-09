Shinsuke Nakamura Took A Sore Loss To AJ Styles At WrestleMania

WWE Network

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles met on Sunday night for Styles’ WWE Championship in the co-main event at WrestleMania 34 and after months of hype (and swerves as to whether we’d get this match one-on-one) the two did not disappoint, even though many hoped for them to get a bit more time.

Nakamura’s entrance was, as expected, incredible featuring a guitarist, drummer, and lots of violinists performing his theme as he did his dance down the ramp (and in a new jacket and pants).