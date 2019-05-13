Smackdown Live Will Stay Two Hours Long On Fox TV This Fall

WWE

Ever since it was announced that Smackdown Live is moving to the Fox Network, there have been rumors about changes to the show: That Fox wants to focus on the sports aspect, or that they’re looking for “edgier” content than what WWE does on USA. One rumor that’s continuously popped up is that Smackdown might go to three hours, like Raw, so that Fox would have as much WWE content as USA. Sure, the Fox Network has affiliates that run news at 10pm, but the rumors persisted just the same.