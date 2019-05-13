Ever since it was announced that Smackdown Live is moving to the Fox Network, there have been rumors about changes to the show: That Fox wants to focus on the sports aspect, or that they’re looking for “edgier” content than what WWE does on USA. One rumor that’s continuously popped up is that Smackdown might go to three hours, like Raw, so that Fox would have as much WWE content as USA. Sure, the Fox Network has affiliates that run news at 10pm, but the rumors persisted just the same.
Smackdown Live Will Stay Two Hours Long On Fox TV This Fall
Elle Collins 05.13.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.13.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.13.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.06.19 1 week ago