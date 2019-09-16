Right after the Raw Tag Team Championship changed hands at WWE Clash Of Champions, so did the Smackdown ones.

The Xavier Woods and Big E, who went into the match as the champs, had been feuding with the Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder), in conjunction with their New Day brother WWE Champion Kofi Kingston’s feud with Randy Orton. Wilder and Dawson had teamed up with the Viper to form a sort of alliance to end the power of positivity, brutalizing the New Day on both Raw and Smackdown.



In what may be a sign of things to come later in the show (or just a slight decrease in the universe’s level of positivity), the Revival gained the Smackdown tag titles for the first time in cruel fashion, hitting Woods with a Shatter Machine, then Dawson applying an inverted Figure Four leglock to Woods’ injured knee to tap him out for the win. The Revival are now the first time to have held the NXT, Raw, and Smackdown tag titles.

First team to be 2x @WWENXT tag champs. First former NXT team to be 2x @WWE Raw tag champs. Tonight, we become the first team to hold the NXT, Raw, and Smackdown tag titles. All we do is make history. #FTRKO — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) September 15, 2019

After the match, the Revival tied this all into they and Orton’s larger feud with the New Day as a whole. They told the WWE Universe “You’re welcome” because they should be grateful that the tag titles are no longer “covered in proverbial pancake batter” and “the old school has finally quieted the new noise. They also hyped up their new pal Randy, saying he’ll beat Kingston in their title match later that night.

