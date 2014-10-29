Somebody Catcall My Momma: Was Thea Vidale Sexually Harassed During Her Time In WWE?

Sometimes (read: most of the time) “wrestling news” is just unfounded rumor and hearsay. Sometimes it’s just a guy at a place like E Wrestling News running an e-fed with his newsfeed and having it catch on. This story doesn’t come with a lot of sourcing, but the chance for a nostalgic conversation about 2006 WWE is too great, so take it with a grain of salt.
According to “an interview with Neal Morgan,” former WWE performer Thea Vidale is claiming she was driven out of the company due to constant sexual harassment. You’d remember her as “Shelton Benjamin’s Momma,” a character who briefly managed her storyline son before being let go. Sometimes she’d attack people with pins. Sharp ones, not lateral presses. You may also remember her as a successful non-WWE actress, starring in her own network sitcom ‘Thea’ in 1993 and appearing in shows like ‘Ugly Betty’ and ‘My Wife & Kids.’
Here’s what she reportedly had to say about WWE being an awful place to work:
“I genuinely hated that place. While I was there I was sexually harassed everyday by a perverted middle aged man that didn’t understand what no meant.”
“It was disgusting, I’ll never forget the day he came into my changing area with his private parts hanging out of his pants. I made up my mind at that point I was done with that company.”
We can’t tell you if it’s true or not, but there’s a lot of (kayfabe) evidence.
And here’s a music video built around Viscera trying to hump her at catering.
So, you know.
I Bo-lieve her. The WWE in the 00’s definitely was not a friendly place for women.
I always say Shelton is proof that WWE has no clue what to do with black people. You have this amazing athlete with legit wrestling credentials who gets a rub from Kurt Angle and puts on an amazing match with HBK that I still love watching. They look at him and say “let’s give him a fat black mama like the woman in the Tom and Jerry cartoons… it’ll be hilarious”
Around when Shelton was US champion there was rumblings of him getting a big push but I was said he wasn’t really ambitious and was satisfied with his spot and the money he had made.
I missed large parts of 2006 – 2010 and i think i missed all of this. Did WWE seriously do a fucking mammy? Weren’t they a publicly traded company then? How did an investor not notice and flip the fuck out?
Because wrestling.
I would bet that 0 investors who matter watch the program.
they did a whole pack of dancing mammies like two wrestlemanias ago
@Brandon You’re right. I had completely blocked that out. Man, poor Brodus.
I’m not surprised about this since so many non-friendly crazy stuff happened backstage in mid 2000s.
