Someone Finally, Perfectly Explained What Hulk Hogan Promos Sound Like

#Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling #The Simpsons #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.23.14 15 Comments

This clip is actually a couple of years old, but caught the attention of Reddit Squared Circle yesterday. It’s one of those things so perfect you can’t help but share it around, no matter how old it is.

Also super old: Hulk Hogan.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what Hulk Hogan promos sound like in my brain, this person nailed it. The Hulkster used to be with it, but then they changed what it was. Now what he’s with isn’t it, and what’s it seems weird and scary to him. Brother. Share this with all your friends in the Silverdome:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#The Simpsons#WWE
TAGSHULK HOGANIMPACT WRESTLINGPRO WRESTLINGSIMPSONS REFERENCESTHE SIMPSONSWWEWWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP