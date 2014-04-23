Someone Finally, Perfectly Explained What Hulk Hogan Promos Sound Like

This clip is actually a couple of years old, but caught the attention of Reddit Squared Circle yesterday. It’s one of those things so perfect you can’t help but share it around, no matter how old it is.
Also super old: Hulk Hogan.
If you’ve ever wanted to know what Hulk Hogan promos sound like in my brain, this person nailed it. The Hulkster used to be with it, but then they changed what it was. Now what he’s with isn’t it, and what’s it seems weird and scary to him. Brother. Share this with all your friends in the Silverdome:
That was way funnier than I was expecting.
Weird because that was far less funny than I was expecting.
I didn’t get the reference here…
this wasn’t meant as a reply…
Even weirder because it was precisely as funny as I was expecting. To within one micron.
Oh hey! This is the first time I’ve seen Wreddit mentioned here!
They’re fierce rivals for funniest wrestling fans on the internet.
Not sure if that’s a good thing, or a bad thing. Who’s our rival?
It was back in 19-dickety-2. We had to say dickety, cause the Kaiser stole our word twenty.
I chased that rascal to get it back but gave up after dickety-six miles
That album he did with Metallica was weird.
I’m pretty sure this video is really old. I definitely saw it or one really similar over a year ago.
you should read any of the words in the post
I didn’t get the reference here…
That was Grandpa Simpson telling an old, rambling story.
Hulk Hogan promos are him telling an old, rambling story.
