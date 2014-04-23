Someone Finally, Perfectly Explained What Hulk Hogan Promos Sound Like

This clip is actually a couple of years old, but caught the attention of Reddit Squared Circle yesterday. It’s one of those things so perfect you can’t help but share it around, no matter how old it is.

Also super old: Hulk Hogan.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what Hulk Hogan promos sound like in my brain, this person nailed it. The Hulkster used to be with it, but then they changed what it was. Now what he’s with isn’t it, and what’s it seems weird and scary to him. Brother. Share this with all your friends in the Silverdome: