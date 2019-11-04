Spoilers: Here’s Who’s Going To Be At Raw Tonight

As you already know, last Friday NXT invaded Smackdown, and it made for a pretty great show. Word is that the angle wasn’t planned ahead of time, it was just what they had to do at the last minute because so many WWE Superstars were stranded in Saudi Arabia for questionable reasons in the wake of Crown Jewel.



Tonight, of course, the full roster is in the U.S. available to appear on Monday Night Raw. But on the other hand, Friday kicked off the build to this year’s Survivor Series, which features NXT for the first time. Plus, lots of people watched Smackdown on Friday and it seemed to go over well. So that raises the question on who might show up for Raw tonight, and reports are already coming in about that.

According to PWInsider, four NXT Superstars have already arrived at Monday Night Raw at the at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong are both there, along with Damian Priest and Matt Riddle.

If those guys are going to show up on Raw (which seems likely) some other NXT folks probably will too. Hopefully, that will make for another uncommonly exciting show.